Warner Music Group launches WMG Pulse app for artists and songwriters to track streams, earnings, and fan engagement

Warner Music Group has launched a new app called WMG Pulse, described as a “powerful new platform that puts clear, meaningful insights into the hands of artists and songwriters”.

The app lets WMG artists, songwriters, their managers, and teams access real-time information about streaming performance, fan engagement, and earnings across various platforms.

Built by WMG’s in-house tech team, Warner said on Wednesday (May 7) that the app aggregates data across all major DSPs and social media. You can see a demo of the app here.

Warner’s official announcement said that the new app “provides real-time insights across one consolidated view of streaming, audience, and social/UGC performance, paired with an up-to-date snapshot of an artist’s earnings across royalties, physical, sync, and more”.

Currently in beta, WMG Pulse is currently being tested by more than 100 WMG artists and songwriters, and will roll out widely later this year.

According to WMG, in the months ahead, artist and songwriter feedback will “help fine-tune the app” as it expands to include advanced features such as forecasting, release planning, and collaboration tools.

The app has been developed by an internal tech team at WMG, led by the company’s President of Technology, Ariel Bardin.

“The app offers a seamless, easy to use experience, giving deeper insights into careers and fan bases, with even more sophisticated updates still to come.” Ariel Bardin, WMG

Commenting on the launch of the new app, Bardin: “With WMG Pulse, we’re providing greater transparency across the music ecosystem, including data from every major streaming and social media platform.

“The app offers a seamless, easy to use experience, giving deeper insights into careers and fan bases, with even more sophisticated updates still to come.

“It’s about empowering artists and songwriters with clarity, and helping them make smarter, data-driven decisions with their teams.”

Bardin was appointed to the President of Technology role at the start of 2023, becoming Robert Kyncl’s second ex-YouTube/Google hire after the latter exec became Warner Music Group CEO in January 2023.

Bardin spent 16 years at Google and YouTube, where, according to a press release at the time of his appointment at WMG, he “built, launched, and led some of the company’s most successful initiatives”, including Google AdWords and Google Payments.

At YouTube, Bardin headed the teams developing creator products and ContentID, and worked closely with top creators to ensure the platform helped them build their businesses.

Seperately, Bardin’s team at WMG is also believed to be steering the development of Warner Music Group‘s long-promised superfan app, which, according to a Wall Street Journal report last month, is moving closer to reality.

According to the WSJ’s article, the latter app, which features Ed Sheeran as its first featured artist, has progressed from its earlier beta version that was first made available to some employees for testing in spring.

Sheeran is now “actively posting” on an in-development version of the app, according to the WSJ interview with Atlantic Records CEO Elliot Grainge last month.

