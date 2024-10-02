The Circuit Group inks exclusive distribution partnership with LabelWorx

The Circuit Group, a music company founded by veterans from artist management firms Seven20 and AYITA, has formed an exclusive distribution partnership with LabelWorx, an independent digital distributor for indie electronic music labels.

The collaboration aims to enhance distribution capabilities for The Circuit Group‘s roster of artists and labels, including partners such as Catch & Release and diviine.

Founded in October 2023 by industry veterans Dean and Jessica Wilson (Seven20), Brett Fischer, David Gray, and Harvey Tadman (AYITA), the company plans to make catalog acquisitions.

Meanwhile, LabelWorx supports independent electronic music labels including Solid Grooves, Get Physical, ARTCORE, Hellbent Records, and No Art. As part of the partnership, LabelWorx will manage all digital distribution for The Circuit Group’s catalog, providing its services to maximize the global visibility and reach of their music.

James Sutcliffe, CEO/President of The Circuit Group UK, said, “We are thrilled to enter into this exclusive partnership with LabelWorx.”

Added Sutcliffe: “Their forward-thinking approach to distribution and their shared commitment to enhancing the value of artists’ IP aligns perfectly with our vision for the future.

“We are excited to provide our artists and labels with the tools they need to thrive in a fast-evolving industry.”

Matt Abbott, CEO of LabelWorx, added: “We’re delighted to work with a forward thinking company like The Circuit Group whose ethos aligns very much with LabelWorx for helping artists and labels have more control over their IP and looking at ways to enrich this further. We are excited for what lies ahead.”

This partnership comes at a significant time for The Circuit Group, following its recent expansion into the UK market and the appointment of James Sutcliffe as CEO/President of the UK unit. In June, the company formed a new label services division.

The Circuit Group also recently launched a joint venture, called Circuit Management, with music management company CTRLFRK. Last year, The Circuit Group formed a partnership with Defected Records. Under the terms of that deal, Defected helped Circuit expand to the UK, Europe and other global markets.

