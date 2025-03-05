Hot off the heels of its acquisition of Pack Records, $1 billion-valued Create Music Group has announced it’s acquiring the catalog of electronic music producer and DJ Deadmau5, along with that of his label Mau5trap.

Create says the deal is valued at “over $55 million” and includes the “master recordings and copyrights” of more than 4,000 songs. The deal also includes the formation of a joint venture, under which Deadmau5 and Mau5trap will release new music via Create.

The partnership will see Create implement a multi-platform strategy for Deadmau5 and Mau5trap music, including remasters and re-releases of select catalog songs, exclusive new content, and “innovative marketing tactics to introduce the Mau5trap legacy to new generations of fans,” Create said in a statement on Wednesday (March 5).

The partnership also aims to explore licensing opportunities and brand deals, and will focus on emerging media such as gaming, VR and live streaming.

Eric Nguyen, Create’s Senior Vice President of Global Corporate Development and M&A, played a key role in the deal, the company said.

Sid Fohrman and Hayley Silvertown of Paul Hastings LLP served as legal advisors to Create, and Dina LaPolt and Lindsay Arrington of LaPolt Law served as legal advisors to Deadmau5 and Mau5trap.

Deadmau5 – the stage name of Joel Zimmerman – has been among the most prominent DJs in the electronic music scene for the past two decades. Known for his iconic mouse-ears helmet, he’s built an extensive track record of collaborations with artists and creators such as Kaskade, Wolfgang Gartner, Rob Swire, and Tommy Lee.

Zimmerman has been nominated for seven Grammy Awards, and has won four DJ Awards, three International Dance Music Awards, and three Juno Awards.

In 2007, just a few years after his debut album Get Scraped, Zimmerman founded the Mau5trap label, which has been central in launching the careers of dance music artists like Skrillex, REZZ, Noisia, Feed Me, and i_o.

“When deadmau5 put on that helmet, he didn’t just create a brand – he sparked a movement.” Jonathan Strauss, Create Music Group

“With its distinct brand identity, innovative approach to music production, and dedication to fostering the next generation of electronic music talent, Mau5trap has become a revered institution in the dance music industry,” Create said in a statement issued on Wednesday (March 5).

“When Deadmau5 put on that helmet, he didn’t just create a brand – he sparked a movement,” says Jonathan Strauss, co-founder and CEO of Create. “His vision redefined electronic music, pushing boundaries and reshaping the industry.”

Strauss noted he and fellow Create co-founder and COO Alexandre Williams have been working alongside Deadmau5 and his business partner Dean Wilson since the early days of Create, “witnessing firsthand the evolution of an icon. Now, as the stewards of Deadmau5 and Mau5trap’s legendary catalog, we inherit a legacy that changed music forever.”

He added: “This is more than an acquisition; it’s a responsibility.”

“Over the last 20 years, fueled by Joel’s creative and entrepreneurial ambitions, we have built one of the strongest brand names in electronic music,” Wilson added.

“To have partnered with Create, who have worked so closely with us over the years on our journey, ensures that the next two decades will be every bit as exciting for Joel and everyone on the Mau5trap team as we work to expand our legacy even further.”

“We didn’t need to look far when we were considering a partner to help get it all to the next level.” Joel Zimmerman, aka deadmau5

Of the catalog sale, Zimmerman said: “I have worked closely with Jonathan, Alex and Create for nearly two decades now, building my own career as well as the artists on Mau5trap. We didn’t need to look far when we were considering a partner to help get it all to the next level. With Create, I feel the music is going to reach more.”

Founded in 2015, Create Music Group has developed into a record label, distributor and entertainment network that clocks 150 billion streams monthly. Last year, the company became a unicorn when a $165 million investment led by Flexpoint Ford valued the company at $1 billion.

Since then, Create has been on an expansion streak, acquiring UK-based label Ostereo in November and a 50% stake in label and publisher Enhanced the following month.

Days before announcing the Deadmau5 deal, Create acquired the catalog of New York- and New Orleans-based Pack Records. The companies also expanded their existing publishing joint venture to include distribution and access to CMG’s marketing and monetization tools.Music Business Worldwide