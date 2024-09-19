The Circuit Group launches UK arm led by James Sutcliffe, forms JV with CTRLFRK

The Circuit Group, a music company founded by veterans from artist management firms Seven20 and AYITA, has expanded into the UK with the launch of a joint venture with music management company CTRLFRK.

As part of this move, The Circuit Group appointed James Sutcliffe as CEO/President of The Circuit Group UK. He brings experience from Ministry of Sound, LIVENow, PIXELYNX, and Monster Energy, where he curated partnerships with artists like Dua Lipa, Stormzy, SZA, and Post Malone.

Sutcliffe will report to The Circuit Group Global CEO Dean Wilson and will retain his role as Chief Strategy Officer for The Circuit Group globally.

Sutcliffe will also lead the joint venture with CTRLFRK, called Circuit Management, as Co-President alongside Michael Boyce. Jasmine Watts will serve as the joint venture’s Co-Founder/VP, Artist Management.

UK-based CTRLFRK represents and develops talents including Sammy Virji, SILK, K Motionz, Oppidan, Raphi, and Camoufly, among others, while The Circuit Group operates management companies AYITA and Seven20, whose combined rosters include FISHER, Chris Lake, deadmau5, Cloonee, Aluna, NERO, and Ninajirachi.

Circuit Management will represent artists including Volaris, GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Camden Cox, DJ and producer Florian Picasso, and house icon Fat Tony.

The Circuit Group said its expansion to the UK via CTRLFRK is part of its strategy to expand its global reach.

“This partnership with CTRLFRK to launch Circuit Management is a true reflection of what The Circuit Group stands for — empowering artists to thrive on their own terms,” James Sutcliffe said.

“I’m honored to take on the role of CEO and President of The Circuit Group UK and excited to lead this initiative, working closely with the exceptional talent we’ve brought on board.”

Michael Boyce, Founder of CTRLFRK and Co-President of Circuit Management, added: “Circuit Management is the culmination of our vision to create an environment where artists can truly succeed.”

“Partnering with Circuit enables us to offer a comprehensive approach to management, focusing on both artistic integrity and commercial success. We’re ready to make a lasting impact on the UK music landscape.”

The Circuit Group’s expansion into the UK comes almost a year after it struck a partnership with Defected Records. Under the terms of that deal, Defected helped Circuit expand to the UK, Europe and other global markets.

