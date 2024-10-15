The Circuit Group forms artist development JV with ALT:Vision Management and Records

The Circuit Group, a music company founded by veterans from artist management firms Seven20 and AYITA, has established an artist development joint venture with artist management and record label ALT:Vision Management & Records.

Founded in October 2023 by industry veterans Dean and Jessica Wilson of Seven20, and Brett Fischer, David Gray, and Harvey Tadman of AYITA, The Circuit Group plans to acquire ownership in artists’ IP portfolios and facilitate opportunities across various industry verticals.

Meanwhile, ALT:Vision was founded by Adam Hirsch and Benito Lugo, who began their journey in the music industry by curating events featuring artists like Travis Scott and Soulection, before moving on to lead digital strategies for nightlife venues XS and OMNIA in Las Vegas.

ALT:Vision’s management roster includes Blu DeTiger, Autograf, and ROZ, with their artists performing at festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, Tomorrowland, and EDC.

Its label division, ALT:Vision Records, operates as a dance music label within Sony Music’s The Orchard. It has amassed over 2 billion global streams, multiple Billboard Dance charting hits, and viral successes on major streaming platforms like Spotify. Notably, the label achieved a Spotify Global Viral #1 hit with Dezko‘s Ascend.

“By joining forces with ALT:Vision, we’re setting the stage for a new wave of artist empowerment, where music, branding, and intellectual property all align to create sustainable, long-term success.” Dean Wilson, The Circuit Group

The partnership with The Circuit Group has already led to the viral success of Jaden Bojsen’s LET’S GO, which has reached 300 million views and over 10 million streams through TikTok in less than three months. The track’s popularity has even attracted the attention of EDM superstar David Guetta, who has created an official version of the song. LET’S GO has also reached viral charts in 25 countries.

“At The Circuit Group, we believe the future of the music industry lies in innovation and collaboration,” said Dean Wilson, CEO of The Circuit Group.

“By joining forces with ALT:Vision, we’re setting the stage for a new wave of artist empowerment, where music, branding, and intellectual property all align to create sustainable, long-term success.”

Hirsch and Lugo, co-founders of ALT:Vision, said, “We believe that The Circuit Group is building the future of what music companies should look like and couldn’t be more excited to build unique Brands & IP alongside some of the most knowledgeable people in the music business.”

The joint venture with ALT:Vision is the latest in a series of strategic moves by The Circuit Group to expand its international presence and service offerings.

Last month, The Circuit Group launched a UK division, appointing James Sutcliffe as CEO/President. This expansion was facilitated through a joint venture with music management firm CTRLFRK.

The company’s push into the UK and European markets began nearly a year ago when The Circuit Group partnered with dance music company Defected Records. The deal assisted The Circuit Group in establishing a foothold in these regions.

Further expanding its services, The Circuit Group recently announced an exclusive distribution partnership with LabelWorx, an independent digital distributor specializing in electronic music labels. This collaboration is expected to enhance distribution capabilities for The Circuit Group’s roster, which includes partners such as Catch & Release and diviine.

