Sony Music Publishing Scandinavia promotes Atena Banisaid to GM, Christoffer Lindh to Head of A&R

Sony Music Publishing Scandinavia on Wednesday (September 4) announced two key promotions within its Stockholm office.

Atena Banisaid has been appointed General Manager, while Christoffer Lindh has been elevated to Head of A&R. Both will continue reporting to Johnny Tennander, Sony Music Publishing Scandinavia’s Managing Director and SVP A&R International.

In her role as General Manager, Banisaid will identify and lead strategies that will develop Sony Music Publishing Scandinavia’s culture and team dynamics, as well as drive business growth, the company said. Banisaid will also continue to contribute to the A&R team, and retain her position on the board of the Swedish Music Publishers Association. Banisaid has played a role in the achievements of artists such as Benjamin Ingrosso, Giift, and LukasBL.

“I am incredibly happy and proud of the trust I have received in this elevation to the role of General Manager. These are both exciting and challenging times in our industry, and I cannot imagine a better team to grow and write history with! It is with enormous enthusiasm that I step forward into this new chapter,” Banisaid said.

Meanwhile, Lindh will oversee SMP Scandinavia’s A&R operations. With over 15 years of experience at Sony Music Publishing, Lindh has worked with a number of songwriters, producers, and artists, including Yung Lean and Sad Boys, Cashmere Cat, Scarlet Pleasure, Ronni Vindahl, AronChupa, Augustine and more.

“It feels extremely fun and inspiring to step into this new role. I started my career here and have had the privilege of growing and learning under Johnny’s leadership. I am humbled to lead our amazing A&R team and together we will continue to build on the fantastic established foundation we have,” Lindh said.

Tennander also commented on the appointments, saying, “It feels very good to elevate Christoffer and Atena to these key positions for Sony Music Publishing Scandinavia.

“They have for a long time both proven to be incredibly important to our A&R team, but also to our wider team and company. I’m sure this development will take us to new heights and it is a big, important step for our continued and future development.”

Sony Music Publishing Scandinavia has been experiencing international success as of late with Benjamin Ingrosso, Noonie Bao, and Linus Wiklund, whose co-writing credits include Charli XCX‘s Apple and Zara Larsson’s Symphony. The company’s recent signing, Giift, has also contributed to Beyoncé’s hit song YA YA.

The promotions mark the latest appointments across Sony Music Publishing’s global operations. In the UK, SMP promoted Rob Stratton to Vice President, Visual + Media Rights this past July.

Music Business Worldwide