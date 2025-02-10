Henry Naldjian promoted to Chief Technology Officer at Sony Music Publishing

Sony Music Publishing has promoted Henry Naldjian to Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately.

Naldjian will continue to be based at the company’s Nashville office, reporting to Sony Music Publishing’s Chief Information Officer Bill Starke.

In a press release announcing his promotion, SMP said, that as CTO, Naldjian will oversee the company’s ongoing “technological transformation efforts and driving innovation to advance SMP’s business strategy.”

According to SMP, he will also be responsible for leading “collaboration efforts across teams to ensure alignment across the company globally.”

With a career spanning over 34 years, Naldjian has continued to be a key leader across the IT team.

Having served in multiple roles throughout his time at SMP, he has been integral in the development, implementation, and management of the company’s copyright and royalty system Tempo.

SMP said that Naldjian has also played an “essential role as enterprise architect”, advancing initiatives such as the company’s transition to cloud computing and data and insight efforts.

His career began at CBS Records International as a programmer, and he later moved to Sony Music Entertainment to help build and manage its global royalty system before transitioning to SMP.

Henry Naldjian said: “I am truly honored to work for a company that has done so much for advancing music and technology, and I’m grateful to be a part of such an impactful team.”

Added Naldjian: “I can honestly say that this has never felt like a job but rather a labor of love.

“In a world where technology evolves at the speed of thought, our greatest asset is not the code we write, but the empowerment we provide to our songwriters and clients.”

Sony Music Publishing Chief Information Officer Bill Starke added: “Henry’s dedicated leadership and innovative approach have significantly contributed to SMP’s advancements over the years, and we are proud to recognize him with this promotion.

“I am confident that Henry will continue to drive our technology forward as he steps into this new role.”

Elsewhere at Sony Music Publishing, Katie Welle was recently promoted to President, Head of US A&R.