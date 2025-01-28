Katie Welle promoted to President, Head of US A&R at Sony Music Publishing

Sony Music Publishing (SMP) has promoted Katie Welle to President, Head of US A&R, effective February 1.

Welle most recently served as Senior Vice President of Creative for SMP. The exec succeeds Walter Jones, who is leaving the company, SMP confirmed on Tuesday (January 28).

As President, Head of US A&R, Welle will lead the company’s creative team in “attracting top talent and expanding opportunities for songwriters globally” said SMP.

Based in the company’s Los Angeles office, Welle will report to Sony Music Publishing Chairman/CEO Jon Platt.

SMP noted that Welle has been “instrumental in elevating the careers of numerous SMP songwriters”, including Charlie Handsome and 2024 Grammy Songwriter of the Year Theron Thomas.

Welle’s long-term creative relationships at SMP include Tyler, the Creator; Clams Casino and Mikky Ekko. Her newest signings to SMP include hitmakers Tyler Johnson and Julian Bunetta.

Described by SMP as “an accomplished creative executive”, Welle has honed her A&R expertise over a two-decade career at Sony Music Group.

The exec started out in 2005 as an A&R Assistant at Epic Records.

Welle ascended to Vice President of Creative at Sony Music Publishing (formerly Sony/ATV) and Senior Vice President of A&R at RCA, before returning to Sony Music Publishing as Senior Vice President of Creative in 2020.

In a wide-ranging interview in September as part of MBW’s Inspiring Women series, Welle told us: “I really love being a music publisher. At the end of the day, whatever play I’m making, if a Sony writer is involved, and that could be someone signed anywhere in the world, I’m doing something that’s good for them and their part of the equation; I’m doing my job. That leaves limitless possibilities for everything exciting that’s happening in music.”

Commenting on Welle’s promotion, Jon Platt said: “Katie has an exceptional gift for identifying and nurturing talent.

“Since she returned to SMP five years ago, she has made significant contributions to our A&R strategy, playing a pivotal role in shaping the success of numerous incredible songwriters.”

Added Platt: “Katie’s dedication and expertise are truly invaluable to our team, and I look forward to seeing the continued impact of her leadership.”

Katie Welle added: “It is a huge honor to take on this role at Sony Music Publishing where I feel incredibly aligned with the standards of greatness we’ve set to serve our songwriters.

"I'm so thankful to Jon Platt for his leadership and support, and to our superstar A&R team and the phenomenal community of songwriters who inspire us every day."