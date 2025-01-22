Sony Music Publishing launches in Thailand, with Tatchara Longprasert named General Manager for the market

Sony Music Publishing (SMP) has opened its first office in Thailand.

The company has appointed industry veteran Tatchara Longprasert to lead the new venture as General Manager.

Longprasert brings substantial experience to his role, having previously served as A&R Director at Sonray Music. His career includes positions at Warner Music Thailand, BEC World PLC (Thai Television Channel 3), and SM Entertainment‘s International Business Team, accumulating over a decade of industry expertise.

The Bangkok-based office will provide local songwriters with direct access to global music publishing services and international networks.

The expansion comes as Thailand’s music industry shows promising growth, ranking as the 24th largest market globally for recorded music in 2022, according to IFPI data. The country generated $105.4 million in music revenues that year, with streaming accounting for over 90% of the total.

“Thailand has a rich tapestry of sounds and stories. With the fast-paced growth of Thai repertoire, more and more artists are looking for a dedicated music publishing company, with high-value global networks and expertise, to look after the publishing side of their work,” said Carol Ng, President, Asia, Sony Music Publishing.

Guy Henderson, President, International, Sony Music Publishing, added: “I am thrilled that we have opened our publishing business in Thailand.”

Added Henderson: “With an exciting domestic market and in a rapidly changing world where music travels across the globe in an instant, there are tremendous opportunities for all.

“With Tat and his new team, working alongside the SMP global network, I am confident we will advance the global achievements of our Thai writers.”

Commenting on the appointment, Longprasert said: “I am very excited to be a part of this new journey in Thailand, which will allow us to support local talent whilst expanding their global network.

“We’re dedicated to advancing the integrity of music publishing, ensuring fair and transparent practices, and providing the best support to songwriters and composers in Thailand.

“This is a significant step, and we are proud to contribute to the ongoing growth of the Thai creative community.”

The expansion comes at a time when Asian music markets are experiencing significant growth and international attention. The new Thai office joins SMP’s existing network of Asia-Pacific operations. In 2022, Sony Music Group (SMG) opened its flagship headquarters for Southeast Asia, based in Singapore. The office became home to SMG companies, including SMP, Sony Music Entertainment, and artist and label services company The Orchard.

In 2021, Sony Music Publishing launched in Indonesia to promote and develop Indonesian songwriters locally and globally.

Aside from Sony Music, other music majors have also expanded their presence in Thailand in recent years. In September 2024, Universal Music Group finalized its $70 million acquisition of Thailand’s second-largest recorded music catalog, RS Group. The company also entered into a joint venture with Thailand’s IAM Records in 2020, and struck a strategic deal with Thai record label Hype Train in 2022.

In November 2024, ADA Worldwide, Warner Music Group’s indie distribution and artist services arm, appointed Arisa Maruekatat Head of ADA Thailand. She previously served in key positions at LINE TV, TikTok, and GMM Grammy.

