Sony Music Publishing signs producer MTech to global deal

Prominent producer Matthew Bernard, aka MTech, has signed a global publishing deal with Sony Music Publishing (SMP), in partnership with producer Sounwave.

The deal covers catalog and future songs. MTech’s catalog includes six tracks on Kendrick Lamar’s album GNX, which was surprise-released last November and hit No. 1 on the US Billboard 200.

Among MTech’s credits on that album are the tracks Luther, which recently hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and Squabble Up, which also hit No. 1 on the Hot 100, on its debut.

MTech also has credits on Kendrick Lamar’s Euphoria (one of the rapper’s diss tracks in his war of words with Drake), as well as Kali Uchis’ Orquídeas and Blxst’s I’ll Always Come Find You.

“MTech’s exceptional talent is truly inspiring to be around, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with him,” said Sony Music Publishing Manager, Creative A&R Lauren Munroe.

“We’re honored to welcome MTech to the Sony Music Publishing family alongside the visionary Sounwave and excited for the incredible music ahead.”

“Navigating to this point in my journey hasn’t been easy. Life can tear you down but I’m evidence that faith & love will get you through. I’m really just glad to be here & grateful to Sounwave for the opportunity,” MTech said in a statement on Wednesday (March 26).

Sounwave added: “When someone as talented as Matt has the incredible work ethic that he does, you get the kind of results that you’re seeing. I knew from day one Matt was a superstar and will be one of the biggest producers in the world.”

MTech’s manager, Gary Biddy, described the Sony deal as “a full-circle dream come true. To see Sounwave – who believed in me early on – now team up with MTech, who I believed in since high school, is one of the best things that’s ever happened.”

For SMP, the deal follows a series new signings, including a deal last fall with songwriter/producer Julian Bunetta, known best for Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso, and a global deal with producer Mike Dean and several members of his producer collective M.W.A.

More recently, SMP renewed a creative partnership with K-pop specialists The Hello Group (THG) Publishing, and expanded a two-year-old deal with India’s Tips Music, under which SMP handles administration, synch and promotion of Tips’ catalog across global digital platforms.

Earlier this year, SMP expanded into Thailand, and signed global publishing deals with pop songwriter Billy Steinberg and his son Ezra Steinberg.

Sony Music’s publishing operations reported a 7.6% YoY increase in revenue in Q4 2024, to USD $626.3 million. The company last fall won Publisher of the Year at the SESAC Music Awards, for the third year running.Music Business Worldwide