Rostrum Pacific unveils AI-powered music distribution platform SpaceHeater

Rostrum Pacific has launched SpaceHeater, a new music distribution and analytics platform that employs AI-powered attribution technology.

The platform, currently in beta testing, is set to officially launch in early 2025 and access will be by invite only. It is said to be “the first in the market to offer AI attribution via Sureel AI.” The tech will enable artists and labels to track how their music is used in AI training models and determine fair compensation for AI-generated outputs.

SpaceHeater was conceived by Rostrum Pacific CEO Benjy Grinberg and COO Jonathan Partch. It’s led by Colby Silon, President of SpaceHeater, and Michael Pelczynski, newly appointed Executive Vice President of Digital Strategy and Distribution.

Silon, who has been at the helm of SpaceHeater since January 2023, previously served as Head of Marketing at Rostrum Records. He oversaw 40% growth in the company’s catalog and the awarding of several RIAA Platinum and Gold certifications.

“We’ve spent several years treating the Rostrum Records catalog like frontline repertoire, providing the attention and resources needed to promote consistent growth. We’re leveraging that experience to envision the future of music marketing supported by industry-leading data analysis and visualization,” said Silon.

"We've spent several years treating the Rostrum Records catalog like frontline repertoire, providing the attention and resources needed to promote consistent growth. We're leveraging that experience to envision the future of music marketing supported by industry-leading data analysis and visualization," said Silon.

“Our team is working to solve the everyday challenges that music marketers face by creating technology that helps rights holders seize every growth opportunity by knowing when and where to act. We’ve built a diverse and forward-thinking company filled with enthusiastic music people, and I’m proud to be a part of the journey.”

“SpaceHeater represents a quantum leap in music distribution and analytics,” said Pelczynski, who previously developed SoundCloud‘s fan-powered royalties model and co-founded Voice-Swap.

“With real-time AI attribution, we offer unmatched transparency and accuracy when it comes to tracking how artists’ music is used to train AI models and in determining fair compensation for AI-generated outputs. This level of insight is simply best-in-class. Rostrum Pacific is proud to be the first label group and distributor working with AI attribution, driving innovation and setting a new standard for the future of music.”

Sureel AI CEO Tamay Aykut said, “We applaud Rostrum and SpaceHeater for allowing artists to opt in or out of having their data trained by AI companies. This represents the future of how creatives will interact with technology.”

Benjy Grinberg, CEO of Rostrum Pacific, added: “We set out to build a distribution platform from the perspective of an active record label and catalog owner, rather than a tech company telling you what you should want out of a distributor. The result is beyond my imagination, and I’m very excited to share it with other like-minded artists and labels. With SpaceHeater, we’re not just meeting industry standards, but setting new ones.”

The launch of SpaceHeater follows Rostrum Pacific’s recent acquisition of FatBeats, an indie hip-hop distributor and e-commerce retailer.

Rostrum Records launched Rostrum Pacific in May 2023 as a parent company designed to oversee its portfolio of entertainment properties.

