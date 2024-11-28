Live Nation expands in South Africa and Portugal

Live Nation Entertainment is expanding its presence in two markets, announcing major venue investments in both South Africa and Portugal.

In South Africa, Live Nation has partnered with Stadium Management South Africa and Gearhouse South Africa to launch The Dome, a new venue set to open in January 2025. Located in Nasrec, Johannesburg, adjacent to the FNB Stadium, Live Nation says the venue will be its first permanent African venue and South Africa’s “largest dedicated live entertainment space.”

With a capacity of over 10,500, The Dome will be a multi-purpose venue spanning 6,000 square meters, designed to host concerts, conferences, exhibitions, and product launches. The venue will focus on genres like Afrobeats, Amapiano, Dance, Pop, Hip-Hop, and R&B, with Nigerian star Tems already confirmed for a headline show on March 20, 2025.

“The Dome fills a critical gap in South Africa’s live entertainment scene, creating a unique space that will support pan-African talent. The venue will provide new opportunities to connect emerging and established artists with a new demographic of South African fans,” said Justin Van Wyk, CEO at Live Nation South Africa.

Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management South Africa, who will oversee the management of the venue, said, “This collaboration with Live Nation and Gearhouse South Africa reflects our shared vision to not only host world-class events but also empower local talent, boost economic growth, and create a vibrant cultural hub in Johannesburg and the Gauteng Province.”

Simultaneously, Live Nation is expanding its European footprint by acquiring a majority stake in Lisbon’s MEO Arena, a 20,000-person capacity venue, formerly called Altice Arena. Since its 1998 opening during the ‘Expo 98’ World Trade Fair, the arena has hosted international superstars like Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Adele, André Rieu, and Travis Scott.

Courtesy of Live Nation The investment includes planned renovations to upgrade premium seating, skyboxes, dressing rooms, and concessions. Live Nation says it will also enhance the venue’s sustainability efforts, aligning with its ‘Green Nation’ pledges.

Citing a Deloitte report, Live Nation highlighted the economic potential of the MEO Arena, estimating that arena shows contributed nearly EUR €400 million (USD $422 million) to Lisbon’s economy in 2018 and 2019 alone.

John Reid, President of Live Nation EMEA, said, “Lisbon is one of Europe’s most exciting capitals, and we’re honoured to be part of its cultural fabric. With this investment, we’re committed to bringing more shows to Portugal, supporting the local economy and creating incredible experiences for fans.”

Jorge Vinha da Silva, CEO, MEO Arena, added: “MEO Arena is known nationally and internationally for hosting Portugal’s major shows and events. With this deal we want to build on the arena’s reputation as a cultural destination, and we feel that Live Nation is the right strategic partner to achieve this. I am really excited to enter this new era, not only for MEO Arena but also for Portugal.”

The acquisition of a majority stake in MEO Arena is expected to be completed in late 2024/early 2025. Live Nation said daily operations at the venue will be supported by Live Nation’s global network, but will remain under its current leadership team. The Portuguese competition authority has already given the green light to the deal.

The development comes as Live Nation continues to expand its presence globally. In South Africa, Live Nation acquired a controlling interest in the territory’s leading concert promoter, Big Concerts, in 2016.

The Ticketmaster parent continued to expand in recent years. Last year, it acquired a majority stake in Páramo Presenta, which it describes as “the leading music promoter” in Colombia. It also ramped up its investments in Asia, acquiring Tixcraft in Taiwan and launching Ticketmaster Singapore.

