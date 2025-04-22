Live Nation acquires Hayashi International Promotions, one of Japan’s largest concert promoters

Live Nation has acquired Hayashi International Promotions (HIP), a Japan-focused live music promoter of both domestic and international artists.

Founded over 40 years ago, live music powerhouse HIP is one of the largest concert promoters in Japan.

The company is led by CEO Kaori Hayashi, who will continue to oversee the business.

In recent years, in addition to bringing various global superstars to Japan, HIP has been responsible for taking prominent US rock festival brands into the market.

One such festival was Ozzfest, in partnership with Sharon Osbourne. The event debuted in the market in 2013 and returned in 2015.

The acquisition marks Live Nation’s expansion in the world’s second-largest recorded music market.

The deal strengthens Live Nation’s existing presence in Japan with superstars like Oasis, Kylie Minogue, and KYGO all performing in the country in 2025.

According to a press release, with Live Nation’s global network and HIP’s “deep local expertise”, the partnership between the two companies will enhance Japan’s live music landscape.

The press release added: “By leveraging Live Nation’s world-class touring capabilities, more global superstars will reach Japanese audiences, while elevating J-pop on the international stage – connecting Japanese artists with growing global fanbases like never before.”

Michael Rapino, CEO & President, Live Nation Entertainment, said: “HIP is one of Japan’s iconic concert companies, and we’re honored they’ve chosen to join Live Nation.

“As Kaori continues to build on the incredible legacy her family started, we’re excited to partner with her and the HIP team to bring even more live music to fans across Japan.”

Kaori Hayashi, CEO at Hayashi International Promotions, added: “HIP has been at the heart of Japan’s live music scene for over 40 years, and our focus has always been on delivering incredible concerts for fans.

“Partnering with Live Nation allows us to keep doing this with greater scale, giving Japanese artists the opportunity to perform to new audiences and strengthening Japan’s position as a must-visit destination for major acts.”

In interview for MBW’s World Leaders series in 2023, Hayashi outlined the biggest opportunities for international artists in the Japanese market:

“The biggest opportunity for an international artist is to fully cross over to the fans of domestic music,” said Hayashi. The exec added:

“Japanese acts account for nearly 90% of all tickets sold for live music events in Japan. One artist that has achieved this is Bruno Mars. Not only do you need to be incredibly talented you also need to show loyalty to your Japanese fans and regularly perform in the country while actively promoting your shows.

“He also cleverly integrated Japanese music on stage, speaking some Japanese to be one with the fans on stage. I thought that really hit Japanese people’s hearts and they appreciate him for it. He makes the effort.”Music Business Worldwide