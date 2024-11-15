Jin of BTS is the latest artist to launch an interactive hub on TikTok to promote new solo album, ‘Happy’

TikTok has partnered with K-Pop superstar Jin on a new multimedia campaign in support of his first solo album, Happy, released today, November (15).

The partnership marks the latest artist tie-up for the platform following Coldplay’s interactive in-app experience last month.

Coldplay’s partnership with TikTok arrived five months after the platform launched an in-app experience for Taylor Swift’s album The Tortured Poets Department.

In June, the platform also launched an interactive Taylor Swift experience celebrating ‘The Eras’ Tour.

Other recent collaborations with superstar artists on the platform include the launch of a ‘Fan Spotlight’ feature with Billie Eilish in May.

TikTok also launched a dedicated in-app experience to promote Post Malone’s country album, F-1 Trillion, in August, and in July it launched an in-app hub for BTS star Jimin to promote his album MUSE.

Jin’s ‘The #HappyProject’ features exclusive experiences, content and a livestreamed interview with the artist on Nov 19 at 9PM KST / 12pm GMT. TikTok says that its new immersive hub can be found by searching for ‘Jin’ or ‘BTS’ in TikTok.

According to TikTok, fans will be presented with missions, which will unlock a limited-time exclusive profile frame.

The hub also features exclusive videos, including an exclusive dance challenge video with j-hope using Running Wild. TikTok says that fans who comment ‘Happy’ on the exclusive videos will unlock a ‘surprise’.

“I’m so happy and excited to greet you all once again through TikTok,” said Jin.

“My album Happy was created in hopes of bringing happiness to as many people as possible, so I hope everyone who listens to this album feels happy. This album is filled with my honest reflections on what happiness means to me.”

According to TikTok, BTS holds the fourth biggest artist account on the platform.

The band has amassed over 66.9 million followers and received 1.4 billion likes from their official ARMY fan club.

TikTok says that K-Pop has emerged as one of the fastest-growing genres on the platform, with K-Pop artists comprising 50% of the most-viewed global artists in 2023. The #kpop hashtag has generated 62.4 million posts and amassed 662 billion video views.

Hashtags related to #jin have been featured in more than 13.2 million posts and 95 billion video views.Music Business Worldwide