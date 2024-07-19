Jimin, one of K-pop’s biggest superstars, has a dedicated in-app hub on TikTok for his new album ‘MUSE’

TikTok has launched an in-app hub for BTS star to promote his new album MUSE, which was released today (July 19).

Jimin is the latest artist to get a dedicated in-app hub on TikTok, following the in-app experience launched for Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department in April

TikTok, which claims to be “the leading platform for music discovery” says that its new immersive hub offers BTS fans interactive experiences and access to exclusive content only available in-app.

Starting today, fans can acccess the #Jimin_Who hub by clicking on the search banner that appears alongside related terms such as ‘Jimin’ and ‘BTS’.

TikTok says that fans will be presented with challenges to unlock a ‘limited-time exclusive’ profile frame’.

Additionally, the hub features top-performing content from Jimin and a Fan Spotlight showcasing standout members of BTS’ ‘ARMY’ fanclub.

According to TikTok, K-Pop has emerged as one of the fastest-growing genres on the platform.

K-Pop artists comprised 50% of the most-viewed global artists on TikTok in 2023 and The #kpop hashtag has generated 59.8m posts and amassed 602 billion video views.

Since debuting over a decade ago, BTS (@bts_official_bighit) now have the fourth biggest artist account on TikTok.

The band has amassed over 65.5 million followers and received 1.4 billion likes on the platform.

TikTok reportst that hashtags related to the group continue to generate “huge engagement”, with #bts appearing in 94.1 million creator videos and #bts_official_bighit in 33.4 million.

Meanwhile, Hhashtags related to #jimin have been featured in more than 22.9 million creator videos.

After releasing his debut solo album FACE last year, Jimin’s No.1 song, Like Crazy, inspired more than 300,000 creator videos, and the dance video posted on the group’s TikTok was viewed over 36.2 million times and received more than 8.6 million likes.

Jimin recently shared an exclusive behind the scenes video of pre-release single Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco) from MUSE, which has been viewed by 11 million fans and acheived 2.5 million likes.Music Business Worldwide