Coldplay launch exclusive TikTok ‘MOON MUSiC’ in-app experience

Coldplay have become the latest artists to launch an interactive in-app experience on TikTok to promote their new album, MOON MUSiC (Parlophone).

TikTok says that the hub for the new album, released today (October 4), will “engage fans across the globe, offering a unique, fan-centric initiative where users can explore content from the band”.

Coldplay fans can also shop for exclusive merch via the hub on TikTok Shop (in the US only) and “earn a Coldplay-themed profile frame”.

Coldplay’s partnership with TikTok comes five months after the platform launched an in-app experience for Taylor Swift’s album The Tortured Poets Department.

In June, the platform also launched an interactive Taylor Swift experience celebrating ‘The Eras’ Tour.

Other recent collaborations with superstar artists on the platform include the launch of a ‘Fan Spotlight’ feature with Billie Eilish in May.

TikTok also launched a dedicated in-app experience to promote Post Malone’s country album, F-1 Trillion, in August, and in July it launched an in-app hub for BTS star Jimin to promote his album MUSE.

To access the new in-app experience, TikTok users can search ‘Coldplay’, ‘MOON MUSiC’ or interact with the video anchor featured alongside Coldplay’s (@coldplay) content.

Fans can access exclusive content while completing four “tasks”, which include using the ‘Add to Music App’ feature to add Coldplay’s new single ‘ALL MY LOVE’ to the streaming app of their choice, Liking and Commenting on Coldplay’s exclusive video and creating a video using the song to earn the Coldplay profile frame.

TikTok says that Coldplay fans can also “take their engagement to another planet” by tagging their videos featuring the new music with the ‘#MoonMusic’ hashtag for a chance at being featured in the official Fan Spotlight carousel.

Coldplay have 6.4 million followers on TikTok. The platform notes that the band’s hits have sparked numerous trends including Yellow (3.3 million video creations) where users created “nostalgic and visually appealing montages, capturing dreamy and sentimental vibes”.

Another trend was sparked by Viva La Vida (2 million video creations), where fans “showcase personal transformations” and A Sky Full of Stars (1.7 million video creations), which saw TikTok users “getting creative with night time sky scenes, conveying a sense of wonder and appreciation for the universe,” according to TikTok.

Alice Razack, Music Partnerships Manager at TikTok said: “We are delighted to partner with Coldplay to celebrate the launch of their highly anticipated album MOON MUSiC.

“As one of the most influential and iconic bands to emerge from the UK, Coldplay has continually pushed creative boundaries with enormous support from the global TikTok community.

"They continue to inspire fans worldwide and we are proud to support them with this interactive experience, offering a unique way for their global fanbase to engage with their music and connect with each other. We can't wait to see the excitement and creativity this experience will ignite on the platform."