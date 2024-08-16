Post Malone’s country album F-1 Trillion has been given a dedicated in-app hub on TikTok

TikTok has launched a dedicated in-app experience to promote Post Malone’s new country album, F-1 Trillion

According to TikTok, through this interactive experience, users “will be immersed in the world of F-1 Trillion and have a chance to earn and download exclusive, never-before-seen photos”.

Released today (August 16) via Mercury Records/REPUBLIC in collaboration with Big Loud, F-1 Trillion features several collaborations with high-profile country superstars, including Dolly Parton, Hank Williams JR., and Tim McGraw, as well as appearances from rising stars Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, and more.

Lead single I Had Some Help (Feat. Morgan Wallen) debuted at No.1 on the Hot 100 and remained there for five consecutive weeks. The track has accumulated over 1 billion streams across all platforms since its release on May 10, with over 519 million on Spotify alone.

According to Chartmetric data analyzed by MBW, the track’s stream count is rising by an average of 3.98 million daily.

Post Malone’s TikTok team-up marks the latest in-app experience launched by the platform for a superstar album release.

Last month, TikTok launched an in-app hub for BTS star Jimin to promote his new album MUSE.

TikTok also launched an in-app experience for Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department in April.

In addition to exclusive album artwork, TikTok fans in the US who complete interactive tasks in the Post Malone F-1 Trillion hub can win tickets to the artist’s F-1 Trillion tour.

To access the experience, users can search F-1 Trillion or Post Malone on TikTok or interact with the video anchor featured alongside his content.

This experience is only available for two weeks starting today (Friday 16).

Post Malone has amassed 17.4 million followers on TikTok.

He has also racked up 167.2 million likes across all his content on the platform, according to Chartmetric data (see below).

TikTok also said that his collaboration with Morgan Wallen, I Had Some Help, “inspired” 143,000 creator videos, while a clip of him performing the track with Wallen garnered over 41 million views and 4.7 million likes.

In May, Post Malone teased the next release from his upcoming album, Pour Me a Drink featuring Blake Shelton, which, according to TikTok, “quickly” accumulated 28.3 million views and 2.4 million likes.Music Business Worldwide