FireAid benefit concert expands lineup with Oliva Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Alanis Morissette, Anderson .Paak and more

More artists are joining the already star-studded lineup of the upcoming FireAid benefit concert on January 30 at the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum, both in Inglewood, L.A, to raise funds for relief efforts in the wake of the wildfires in Southern California.

Pop artist Olivia Rodrigo, Mexican singer-rapper Peso Pluma, Jagged Little Pill singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette, rock band No Doubt, and rapper-singer Anderson .Paak will join the fundraising event, according to an Instagram post by Live Nation LA.

Folk rock legend Graham Nash, known for his work with Crosby, Stills & Nash, Americana band Dawes, former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman John Fogerty, and The Black Crowes round out the latest performers to be announced.

They join previously announced headliners, including Billie Eilish, Earth, Wind & Fire, Finneas, Gracie Abrams, Green Day, Gwen Stefani, Jelly Roll, Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rod Stewart, Sting, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, and Tate McRae. Additionally, Dave Matthews and John Mayer will perform together for the first time.

Produced by Shelli and Irving Azoff and the Azoff family in partnership with Live Nation and AEG Presents, FireAid aims to raise funds for communities impacted by the Southern California wildfires.

Tickets for the dual-venue concert will go on sale through Ticketmaster starting Wednesday (January 22) at noon Pacific time. The Annenberg Foundation, which provides funding to non-profit organizations, will guide distribution of the proceeds.

The event will be broadcast across multiple streaming platforms and select AMC theaters. For those unable to attend in person, the concert will be available at select AMC Theatres, streamed on Apple Music, the Apple TV app, Max, Netflix’s Tudum, Paramount+, Prime Video, the Amazon Music Channel, SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube. It will also be broadcast on iHeartRadio‘s network of over 860 radio stations and LA’s KTLA.

Details and updates can be found on the event’s website.

Among the event’s sponsors are American Express, Intuit, and UBS. Organizers have also announced that the LA Clippers will cover the “millions in expenses” associated with the event so that all proceeds can go to relief efforts.

The FireAid concert comes as wildfires continue to devastate parts of the L.A. County area, including Pacific Palisades and Altadena.

The fires have so far killed at least 27 people, destroyed 12,000 structures, and scorched over 60 square miles, according to CBS News.

In light of the devastation, several music companies and industry organizations, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, BMG, NMPA/Billboard, Downtown, and Primary Wave, have canceled their Grammy Week events. Many have also pledged multi-million-dollar contributions to fire relief efforts.

Despite the ongoing crisis, the Recording Academy has confirmed that the Grammy Awards ceremony will proceed as scheduled on Sunday, February 2.

Music Business Worldwide