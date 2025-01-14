Sony Music cancels all Grammy Week events, redirects efforts and funds to wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles

Sony Music is canceling all of its events during Grammy Week and redirecting its efforts and funds to wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles.

The major becomes the latest to confirm that its Grammy-related events will not be going ahead this year amid the devastating wildfires that continue to burn in Los Angeles County.

The Recording Academy confirmed on Monday (January 13) that the 2025 edition of the show will “proceed as planned” on February 2, at the Crypto.com arena.

However, a growing number of music companies, including Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, and Sony Music, have scrapped their Grammy-related events and redirected resources to local relief efforts.

Earlier today (January 14), Sony Music’s parent company, Sony Group Corporation, announced a $5 million donation to support emergency relief and long-term recovery efforts in response to the wildfires currently impacting Southern California.

The contribution will go towards organizations providing crucial support to first responders, assisting impacted communities in their rebuilding endeavors, and offering essential aid to employees affected by the disaster.

In a joint letter to Recording Academy Members on Monday, Recording Academy and MusiCares CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Tammy Hurt, Chair of the board of trustees, said: “In close coordination with local authorities to ensure public safety and responsible use of area resources, the 67th Grammy Awards telecast on CBS on February 2 will proceed as planned.

“This year’s show, however, will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours.

“In challenging times, music has the power to heal, comfort, and unite like nothing else. The Grammys will not only honor the artistry and achievements of our music community but also serve as a platform to amplify the spirit of resilience that defines this great city of Los Angeles.”

Universal Music Group also confirmed on Monday that its traditional Grammy-related activities will not be going ahead this year. It has canceled its annual after-Grammy party and its annual ‘Artist Showcase’ — traditionally hosted by UMG boss Sir Lucian Grainge.

Universal said it is canceling these events during this year’s Grammy Week in order to “redirect resources that would have been used on these events to assist those affected by the [Los Angeles] wildfires.”

Over 50 Universal Music Group employees have lost their homes or been displaced due to the wildfires.

That figure was revealed in a recent letter from Sir Lucian Grainge to staff, in which the executive confirmed that he had canceled his upcoming European business meetings to remain in Los Angeles and coordinate relief efforts.

Warner Music Group has also canceled its pre-Grammy party.

The Warner Music Group/Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund announced over the weekend an initial $1 million donation to the LA fire relief efforts. The Fund said it will donate to key organizations supporting the LA community, local first responders, and those in the music industry.

Alongside UMG, Warner and Sony, other music companies are also rallying in response to the wildfires.

Live Nation has announced a benefit concert called FireAid, which will be held on January 30 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Los Angeles. AEG Presents and the Azoff Family are also involved in putting on the show, for which artists are TBA.

Meanwhile, the Recording Academy, which hosts the Grammys has joined forces with MusiCares to pledge $1 million.

Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation has pledged to donate $2.5 million to help families who lost their homes. A portion of the fund will also go to churches and community centers. Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles is among those who have lost their homes in the wildfires.

Additionally, Guitar Center is also stepping in to assist musicians who lost their instruments and equipment in the LA wildfires.

Elsewhere, Backline, a mental health non-profit, is offering its services to musicians in Los Angeles via social media. “You can reach out to us via our case submission form and a Case Manager will contact you to help you get the long-term support you need,” Backline said on Instagram.

Another non-profit, Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, has established a natural disaster relief fund to support musicians and music industry workers in LA County and nearby areas. The fund will assist with replacing music-related equipment, covering medical expenses from the fires, and addressing essential living costs.

Good Boy Records, founded by producer Elie Rizk, is offering its Studio City recording space to musicians who have lost their studios in the LA fires.

Additionally, the NAMM Foundation has committed $50,000 and is accepting additional donations through its website. The fund will provide needs-based assistance to NAMM members, employees of NAMM member companies, music education programs, and music professionals affected by the fires.

Outside the music industry, a number of corporations have also backed disaster relief and recovery efforts. Among these are NBCUniversal parent Comcast, Netflix, and Amazon, each pledging to donate $10 million. Warner Bros. Discovery also vowed to donate $15 million for rebuilding and response efforts.

Other planned 2025 Grammy Week events canceled in the wake of the wildfires so far include Milk & Honey‘s popular annual ‘Award Season’ get-together.

Three wildfires are still burning in the LA area; the largest, the Palisades Fire, is just 14% contained.

NBC reports that 88,000 people are still under evacuation orders, with 84,800 under warnings across Los Angeles. Thousands of properties have been damaged or destroyed.