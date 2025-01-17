Billie Eilish, Joni Mitchell and Stevie Nicks among superstars to headline FireAid concerts in Los Angeles

Shelli and Irving Azoff, and the Azoff family, have teamed up with Live Nation and AEG Presents to host two benefit concerts to raise funds for communities devastated by the ongoing wildfires in Southern California.

Among the headliners for FireAid, as the concert has been dubbed, are Billie Eilish and Finneas, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Green Day, Gwen Stefani, Jelly Roll, Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rod Stewart, Sting, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, and Tate McRae. Additionally, Dave Matthews and John Mayer will perform together for the first time.

Other participating artists will be announced shortly, FireAid’s organizers said in a statement on Thursday (January 16).

Both concerts will take place the same night – Thursday, January 30 – at the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum, both in Inglewood, L.A.

Tickets go on sale this coming Wednesday (January 22) at noon Pacific time, via Live Nation’s Ticketmaster.

For those unable to attend in person, the concert will be screened at select AMC Theatres, and streamed on Apple Music and the Apple TV app, as well as on Spotify, Max, Netflix’s Tudum, Paramount+, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel, SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube. It will also be broadcast by iHeartRadio’s 860-plus radio stations, and LA station KTLA.

Details and updates can be found on the event’s website.

The funds raised from the concerts will be distributed under the guidance of the Annenberg Foundation, which provides funding to non-profit organizations.

Among the event partners announced so far are American Express, Intuit, and UBS. The LA Clippers will cover the “millions in expenses” associated with the event, so that all proceeds raised can go to fire relief efforts, organizers said.

The concert’s announcement comes as some of the wildfires in the L.A. area continue to rage, notably one in Pacific Palisades and another in Altadena (the Eaton Fire).

As of last count, the fires have taken 27 lives, destroyed 12,000 structures, and burned more than 60 square miles, according to an update at CBS News.

Weather and climate news service AccuWeather recently estimated that the economic loss caused by the fires will add up to between $250 billion and $275 billion, though some economists have said the impact will be limited outside Southern California.

Amid the devastation and ongoing danger, many music companies and industry groups have canceled their Grammy Week events, among them Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, BMG, NMPA/Billboard, Downtown and Primary Wave. Many of these entities have also announced multi-million dollar donations to fire relief.

However, the Recording Academy confirmed this week that the Grammy Awards ceremony will proceed as planned on Sunday, February 2.Music Business Worldwide