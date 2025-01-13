Grammy Awards to ‘proceed as planned’ despite Los Angeles wildfires

There has been a big question mark over the likelihood of the 2025 Grammy Awards going ahead in Los Angeles on February 2, following the devastation caused by ongoing wildfires in LA County.

On Monday (January 13), the Recording Academy announced that the event will “proceed as planned”.

The 67th Grammy Awards are set to take place at the Crypto.com Arena, with the live telecast to raise additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts, according to a statement from the Recording Academy.

In a joint letter to Recording Academy Members on Monday, Recording Academy and MusiCares CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Tammy Hurt, Chair of the board of trustees, said:

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. This city is our home, and we mourn the loss of life and destruction that have come to it in recent days.”

“In challenging times, music has the power to heal, comfort, and unite like nothing else. The Grammys will not only honor the artistry and achievements of our music community but also serve as a platform to amplify the spirit of resilience that defines this great city of Los Angeles.” Harvey Mason Jr. and Tammy Hurt, Recording Academy

They added: “In close coordination with local authorities to ensure public safety and responsible use of area resources, the 67th Grammy Awards telecast on CBS on February 2 will proceed as planned.

“This year’s show, however, will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours.

Last week, the Recording Academy and MusiCares pledged $1 million to support music professionals impacted by the wildfires, launching the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort.

Harvey Mason Jr. and Tammy Hurt said in the letter sent to Recording Academy Members on Monday that “thanks to additional contributions, we have already distributed over $2 million in emergency aid to those most in need – and we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing ongoing assistance.”

Elsewhere in the music industry, Warner Music Group/Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund have announced an initial $1 million donation to the LA fire relief efforts. The Fund said it will donate to key organizations supporting the LA community, local first responders, and those in the music industry.

Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation, meanwhile, has pledged to donate $2.5 million to help families who lost their homes. A portion of the fund will also go to churches and community centers. Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles is among those who have lost their homes in the wildfires.

Universal Music Group (UMG) revealed that at least 50 of its employees have lost their homes or been forced out as devastating wildfires continue to sweep through Los Angeles.

In response to the crisis, UMG Chairman and CEO Sir Lucian Grainge pledged immediate support measures for affected staff members.

In an internal letter to employees obtained by Hits, Grainge said: “At least 50 of our colleagues have been totally displaced, with many losing their homes entirely. With the fires still raging and threatening other areas of Los Angeles, unfortunately this is far from over.”

Other elements of the music industry are rallying in response to the wildfires. Live Nation, for example, announced a benefit concert called FireAid, which will be held on January 30 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Los Angeles. AEG Presents and the Azoff Family are also involved in putting on the show, for which artists are TBA.

Additionally, Guitar Center is also stepping in to assist musicians who lost their instruments and equipment in the LA wildfires.

