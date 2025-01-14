Sony Group pledges $5M for California wildfire relief

Sony Group Corporation has announced a $5 million donation to aid in emergency relief and long-term recovery efforts in response to the devastating wildfires currently impacting Southern California.

The contribution will go towards organizations providing crucial support to first responders, assisting impacted communities in their rebuilding endeavors, and offering essential aid to employees affected by the disaster.

“Los Angeles has been the home of our entertainment business for more than 35 years. Through our many thousands of employees, partners and friends based there, our roots run deep in this community,” said Sony Group Corporation Chairman and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida and President and COO Hiroki Totoki, in a joint statement.

“We will continue work with our local business leadership to determine how best Sony Group can support relief and recovery efforts in the days ahead. Our thoughts go out to those who are impacted by this devastating situation.”

Sony is not alone in its commitment to aiding the wildfire relief efforts. In the music industry, Universal Music Group (UMG) Chairman and CEO Sir Lucian Grainge pledged immediate support measures for affected staff members after revealing that at least 50 UMG employees have lost their homes or been forced out.

Meanwhile, Warner Music Group/Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund announced an initial $1 million donation to the LA fire relief efforts. The Fund said it will donate to key organizations supporting the LA community, local first responders, and those in the music industry.

Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation, meanwhile, has pledged to donate $2.5 million to help families who lost their homes. A portion of the fund will also go to churches and community centers. Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles is among those who have lost their homes in the wildfires.

Other elements of the music industry are also rallying in response to the wildfires. Live Nation Entertainment, for example, announced a benefit concert called FireAid, which will be held on January 30 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Los Angeles. AEG Presents and the Azoff Family are also involved in putting on the show, for which artists are TBA.

Additionally, Guitar Center is also stepping in to assist musicians who lost their instruments and equipment in the LA wildfires.

While the Recording Academy announced that the 2025 Grammy Awards event will “proceed as planned,” the event will take on a renewed purpose – raising additional funds to bolster wildfire relief efforts.

“This year’s show… will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours,” said a statement from Recording Academy and MusiCares CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Tammy Hurt, Chair of the board of trustees.

The Recording Academy and MusiCares pledged $1 million to support music professionals impacted by the wildfires, launching the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort.

Elsewhere, the Entertainment Community Fund, formerly The Actors Fund, launched emergency financial assistance that is open to “eligible performing arts and entertainment professionals” who face “unexpected critical need.”

Backline, a mental health non-profit, is offering its services to musicians in Los Angeles via social media. “You can reach out to us via our case submission form and a Case Manager will contact you to help you get the long-term support you need,” Backline said on Instagram.

Another non-profit, Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, has established a natural disaster relief fund to support musicians and music industry workers in LA County and nearby areas. The fund will assist with replacing music-related equipment, covering medical expenses from the fires, and addressing essential living costs.

Good Boy Records, founded by producer Elie Rizk, is offering its Studio City recording space to musicians who have lost their studios in the LA fires.

Additionally, the NAMM Foundation has committed $50,000 and is accepting additional donations through its website. The fund will provide needs-based assistance to NAMM members, employees of NAMM member companies, music education programs, and music professionals affected by the fires.

Outside the music industry, a number of corporations have also backed disaster relief and recovery efforts. Among these are NBCUniversal parent Comcast, Netflix, and Amazon, each pledging to donate $10 million. Warner Bros. Discovery also vowed to donate $15 million for rebuilding and response efforts.

