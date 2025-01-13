Universal cancels all Grammy-related events; major will redirect funds to those affected by Los Angeles wildfires

The Grammys might be going ahead on Sunday, February 2 – but Universal Music Group‘s array of traditional Grammy Week activities will not.

The largest music rightsholder in the world has announced in the past hour that it has canceled “all of our Grammy-related events” for 2025, including its annual after-Grammy party.

Also canceled is UMG’s annual ‘Artist Showcase’ — traditionally hosted by UMG boss Sir Lucian Grainge — at which music business high-flyers are invited to watch exclusive live performances from UMG-affiliated talent.

Universal says it is canceling these shindigs during this year’s Grammy Week in order to “redirect resources that would have been used on these events to assist those affected by the [Los Angeles] wildfires.”

MBW understands this move will involve UMG making monetary donations to organizations providing relief to those in need in Los Angeles.

UMG has noted on social media in the past few days that it is partnering with organizations including the American Red Cross, California Community Foundation, California Fire Foundation, Defy: Disaster, Direct Relief, LA Regional Food Bank, MusiCares Relief Fund, and more.

Continuing its statement confirming the event cancellations, UMG added: “Our deepest gratitude goes to the first responders and emergency personnel, who continue to perform heroically.

“L.A. is home to so many of us. We are committed to helping and supporting the music community, our artists, our teams and the people of Los Angeles get through this horrific episode.”

The announcement from Universal is likely to raise chatter around the 2025 Grammy ceremony itself.

Earlier today (January 13), the Recording Academy stated that the 2025 edition of the show was to “proceed as planned” on February 2 at L.A’s Crypto.com Arena.

In a joint letter to Recording Academy Members, Recording Academy and MusiCares CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Tammy Hurt, Chair of the board of trustees, said: “In close coordination with local authorities to ensure public safety and responsible use of area resources, the 67th Grammy Awards telecast on CBS on February 2 will proceed as planned.

“This year’s show, however, will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours.

“In challenging times, music has the power to heal, comfort, and unite like nothing else. The Grammys will not only honor the artistry and achievements of our music community but also serve as a platform to amplify the spirit of resilience that defines this great city of Los Angeles.”

Over 50 Universal Music Group employees have lost their homes or been displaced due to the wildfires.

That figure was revealed in a recent letter from Sir Lucian Grainge to staff, in which the executive confirmed that he had canceled his upcoming European business meetings to remain in Los Angeles and coordinate relief efforts.

“As a Pacific Palisades resident for 15 years, I have great empathy for how many of you must feel and how this has disrupted your and your family’s lives,” Grainge wrote.

“However, amidst all this uncertainty, we must continue to work together to deliver for our artists and songwriters around the world.”

Alongside UMG, other music companies are also rallying in response to the wildfires.

Live Nation has announced a benefit concert called FireAid, which will be held on January 30 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Los Angeles. AEG Presents and the Azoff Family are also involved in putting on the show, for which artists are TBA.

Meanwhile, the Recording Academy, which hosts the Grammys has joined forces with MusiCares to pledge $1 million.

Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation has pledged to donate $2.5 million to help families who lost their homes. A portion of the fund will also go to churches and community centers. Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles is among those who have lost their homes in the wildfires.

The Warner Music Group/Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund has also announced an initial $1 million donation to the LA fire relief efforts. The Fund said it will donate to key organizations supporting the LA community, local first responders, and those in the music industry.

Additionally, Guitar Center is also stepping in to assist musicians who lost their instruments and equipment in the LA wildfires.

Other planned 2025 Grammy Week events canceled in the wake of the wildfires so far include Milk & Honey‘s popular annual ‘Award Season’ get-together.

Three wildfires are still burning in the LA area; the largest, the Palisades Fire, is just 14% contained.

Nearly 100,000 people remain under evacuation orders, with thousands of properties damaged or destroyed.Music Business Worldwide