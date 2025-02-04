Apple Music launches its ‘best offer ever’ – a six-month trial for $2.99

Apple has unveiled what it calls its “best offer ever” for Apple Music, launching a promotional subscription rate of $2.99 for six months.

That works out to less than 50 cents per month for a trial Apple Music subscription.

The limited-time offer comes as Apple Music is set to sponsor the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show featuring Kendrick Lamar on Sunday, February 9, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The promo, running through February 27, marks a significant discount from Apple Music’s standard monthly rate of $10.99.

Apple says that the offer is “for eligible new subscribers redeeming on eligible devices” and is “not available for people eligible for a 3-months-free Apple Music offer”.

This move comes as music streaming services adjust their strategies to remain competitive. Amazon Music recently raised the prices for its music streaming service in the US, the UK and Canada.

In the US, individual non-Prime members will now pay $11.99 monthly, up from $10.99, while Prime members will see their monthly rate rise to $10.99 from $9.99.

In June 2024, meanwhile, Apple Music rival Spotify hiked the price of its Premium subscription in the US to $11.99.

Today (February 4), Spotify reported that it achieved its first full year of operating profit, posting €1.4 billion ($1.495bn) for FY2024.

Spotify’s Premium revenue of €3.705 billion (USD $3.957bn) in Q4 2024 was driven by subscriber growth of 11% YoY (to 263m paying subs) and a Premium ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) increase of 7% YoY at constant currency to €4.85 ($5.18).

Excluding the impact of FX, SPOT reported that its ARPU performance was driven by “price increase benefits, partially offset by product/market mix”.

Those interested in the Apple Music offer can access it via the Home tab of the Apple Music app on devices running the latest software versions. The promo is available across multiple markets, including the US, the UK and Canada.

After the initial six-month promo period, subscriptions will automatically renew at the standard rate of $10.99 monthly unless canceled.

The timing of Apple Music’s offer aligns with the company’s larger Super Bowl LIX marketing initiatives. In 2022, the NFL reached a multi-year deal with Apple Music to sponsor the Super Bowl Halftime Show starting in February 2023.

For this year’s Halftime Show, Apple Music is promoting Kendrick Lamar’s upcoming performance at the Caesars Superdome. Lamar was the big winner at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards held on Sunday (February 2), taking home the awards for Song of the Year and Record of the Year for his diss track Not Like Us.

Lamar was among the top 10 artists globally in 2024, with his latest album, GNX, reaching No. 1 in 129 countries, and his track Not Like Us being the top-streamed song on Apple Music worldwide.

“He is an artist’s artist — authentic to his core. We couldn’t be more thrilled to watch him headline the third Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show this year, in what’s sure to be another moment we’ll all be talking about for decades.” Rachel Newman, Apple Music

The artist has seen nine albums top Apple Music’s top albums chart in more than 160 countries, Apple Music said.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Apple Music has created dedicated content featuring Lamar, including exclusive playlists curated by New Orleans musicians, NFL players, and teams, and 100 hours of dedicated Apple Music Radio programming.

The programming will include Live from Super Bowl LIX NOLA broadcasts with Zane, Ebro Darden, Nadeska Alexis, and Eddie Francis, and Super Bowl LIX LA broadcasts with Apple Music Radio hosts Hanuman, Brooke Reese, Estelle, Jayde Donovan, and Evelyn Sicairos and Lechero.

On Thursday (February 6) Apple Music Radio hosts Darden and Alexis will interview Lamar at the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show press conference.

Rachel Newman, Apple Music’s global head of content and editorial, said: “Throughout his career, Kendrick Lamar hasn’t met the cultural moment so much as he’s defined it.”

“He is an artist’s artist — authentic to his core. We couldn’t be more thrilled to watch him headline the third Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show this year, in what’s sure to be another moment we’ll all be talking about for decades.”

