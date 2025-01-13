Youssef Chellak appointed General Manager of Warner Music Belgium

Warner Music Group has appointed Youssef Chellak as General Manager of its Belgian operations as it expands its presence in Belgium’s music market.

Reporting to Niels Walboomers, President of Recorded Music & Publishing for WMG Benelux, Chellak will operate from the company’s Brussels headquarters.

His responsibilities will include expanding Warner Music Belgium’s local artist roster and fostering innovative business partnerships while developing what the company describes as “the most culturally curious team” in Belgium’s music industry.

Chellak brings over 20 years of music industry expertise to the role. His career started in 2000, where he worked as a producer, executive producer, and publisher, collaborating with artists across Belgium, France, and Germany.

Most recently, he served as A&R Director at Universal Music Belgium, where he played a key role in developing artists such as Aaron Blommaert, Berre, and Maksim Stojanac while contributing to the company’s strategic direction as a member of the management team.

“We’re delighted to welcome Youssef to Warner Music Benelux. His proven track record, culturally curious approach, and inspiring vision for the local music industry make him the ideal executive to lead our Belgian team.” Niels Walboomers, Warner Music Group Benelux

Prior to his tenure at Universal, Chellak served as General Manager at Top Notch Belgium, an independent hip-hop label, from 2018. During his time there, he helped develop a new wave of local talent, including artists Dikke, Stikstof, Tourist LeMC, and Zwangere Guy.

Speaking about his appointment, Chellak said: “I’m very excited to join the Warner Music team which thrives on a culture of entrepreneurship.

“Our music first approach, powered by the latest digital tools, will enable us to support Belgian artists as well as build innovative and sustainable business partnerships. I’m committed to doing all I can to help develop the thriving music scene we have here in Belgium.”

“I’m confident that he’ll create an inspiring environment where local artists, emerging as the voices of their generation, can collaborate, excel and reach their full creative potential.”

The appointment comes as WMG Benelux continues its expansion.

About three months ago, the company acquired Amsterdam-based independent record label Cloud 9 Recordings, an independent label that represents artists such as Claude, Jaap Reesema, Kris Kross Amsterdam, Snelle, and Turfy Gang, and owns the catalog of Antoon.

Chellak’s appointment marks the latest at Warner Music Group’s Benelux operations after the company appointed Lekeisha Irion as Head of A&R at Warner Chappell Music Benelux in November 2024.

