Warner Music Group acquires Amsterdam-based label Cloud 9 Recordings

Warner Music Group Benelux has acquired Amsterdam-based independent record label Cloud 9 Recordings.

This acquisition, led by Niels Walboomers (WMG Benelux’s President of Recorded Music & Publishing), will see Cloud 9 Co-founder Raymond van Vliet remain as President of Cloud 9 Recordings.

Cloud 9, a prominent independent label in the Netherlands, represents artists such as Claude, Jaap Reesema, Kris Kross Amsterdam, Snelle, and Turfy Gang, and has the catalog of Antoon.

The news arrives five months after Armada Music‘s BEAT Music Fund acquired Cloud 9’s publishing division.

Alongside the acquisition of Cloud 9, Warner Chappell Music Benelux will enter into an exclusive worldwide administration agreement with Blue Skies Publishing, representing songwriters such as Claude, Davina Michelle, Edwin van Hoevelaak, Flemming, Frank van Etten, John Dirne, La Fuente, and Snelle.

Blue Skies represents around 100 songwriters and owns several catalogs containing more than 100 Top 40 hits from acts such as Dolly Dots, Luv’ and Willeke Alberti. Blue Skies Publishing will continue to manage the entire creative process with its current team.

The Cloud 9 team will relocate to The Amsterdam Music Harbour, the creative hub of Warner Music Benelux in the Amsterdam Houthavens.

Additionally, the Blue Skies Publishing office in the Dutch town of Laren will serve as a satellite office for Cloud 9.

Niels Walboomers, President of Recorded Music & Publishing, WMG Benelux, said: “We are very excited to welcome Raymond and the Cloud 9 team.

“Cloud 9 has made a significant impact on the Dutch music industry with its versatility and expertise.

“In the past five years, they have had eight Number One hits in the Dutch Top 40 with five different artists. With the expertise of our talented local teams and Warner Music’s global network, we will strengthen Cloud 9’s catalog and create new opportunities and inspiring collaborations for everyone.”

Raymond van Vliet, President of Cloud 9 Recordings, added: “On November 1, Cloud 9 Music will celebrate its 20th anniversary. It is a proud moment to sell this incredible company on the eve of this milestone.

“In the coming years, I will continue to lead Cloud 9, ensuring that my team, enhanced by Warner Music’s expertise, will keep representing our artist roster. We will take the next steps in the careers of our artists and continue to expand Cloud 9 Music.

“The combination of Blue Skies Publishing’s expertise on the publishing side, along with Cloud 9 Music as a label, provides a rock-solid foundation built on songs. Because at the end of the day, everything starts with a great song.”

Elsewhere in the Netherlands, Warner Music Group acquired Dutch dance label Spinnin' Records in a $100 million deal in 2017.