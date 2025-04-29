Henri Lanz appointed Senior International A&R and Creative Advisor of Warner Music Nordics

Warner Music Group has appointed Henri Lanz as Senior International A&R and Creative Advisor for Warner Music Nordics.

Lanz joins Warner Music from Sony, where he served as CEO for both Sony Music Finland and Sony Music Baltics from 2019 to 2024. Over the past year, Lanz has worked as Chief Creative Advisor at Sony Music Finland.

Lanz brings a combination of executive experience and hands-on production credentials. Known professionally as MGI, he won the Producer of the Year Award at the Finnish Grammys (Emma Gaala) in 2014 and 2016. His credits include working with global stars such as 50 Cent, French Montana, Justin Bieber, Kylie Minogue, Pitbull and Sia.

He has also supported the careers of several Finnish artists, including Cheek and Evelina. Lanz founded his own music company, M-Eazy Music, in 2008.

In his new role, Lanz will help bolster Warner Music Nordics’ international repertoire by facilitating new artist partnerships across a number of key markets.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Henri to our team. He brings an international insight, strong production expertise, and an exceptional ability to spot potential early on,” said Ramona Forsström, Managing Director, Warner Music Finland.

“Most importantly, he has a clear vision for how to develop talent and songs into international success stories. With access to our entire Nordic and global A&R network, Henri adds a fresh creative edge and further strengthens our position.”

Mark Fry, President, Warner Music Nordics, added: “The Finnish team has reached an all-time high in market share, and it’s been amazing to witness their focused and ambitious work.

Added Fry: “Henri’s arrival is a fantastic addition to our Nordic A&R strategy. He has a clear vision of how to build brands and artists that resonate globally. I’m excited to see what we will accomplish together.”

Commenting on his appointment, Lanz said: “I’m excited to join Warner Music’s international A&R community, and I’ve already received an incredibly warm welcome.”

“I believe Warner Music’s culture and its approach to creative A&R – thinking beyond market borders and leveraging the full potential of its creative community and international network – aligns very closely with my own. I also feel that this is the right challenge for me at this stage of my career.”

Lanz’s appointment marks Warner Music’s latest in Europe after making several appointments across its European A&R teams in September. At the time, Warner Music Nordics promoted Marion Skogseth to A&R Manager, while Leslie Tay has taken up the role of Senior A&R Manager.

In August last year, Warner Music Finland promoted Isadora Kamotskin to Marketing Director.

