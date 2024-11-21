Warner’s ADA appoints Rasti Sryantoro to head up Indonesia, Arisa Maruekatat to lead Thailand, inks deals with DPM, GMM Music

ADA Worldwide, Warner Music Group’s indie distribution and artist services arm, is expanding its operations in Southeast Asia with two new appointments and several new or extended partnerships.

The company announced on Thursday (November 21) that it has named Rasti Sryantoro Head of ADA Indonesia, and Arisa Maruekatat Head of ADA Thailand.

Sryantoro, whose resume includes Sony Music and AMity Asia Agency, is the founder of the Jakarta branch of Sofar Sounds, the global intimate concert network. ADA says she “transformed the live music scene through innovative pop-up concerts that connect artists with audiences worldwide.”

She will be responsible for developing strategies to elevate Indonesian music, and help artists gain visibility in both local and global markets.

Maruekatat brings 18 years of experience in business development and content acquisitions, having served in key positions at LINE TV, TikTok, and GMM Grammy. As Head of ADA Thailand, she will be responsible for expanding the company’s footprint, developing service offerings for independent artists, and nurturing long-term relationships with partners.

In Indonesia, ADA has extended its partnership with DPM, one of the country’s largest music companies. Originally inked in 2020, the deal connects ADA with 28 independent record labels, including VMC, Le Moesiek Revole, Sani Sentosa Abadi, Graha Prima Swara, and Pelangi Records. The deal focuses on enhancing the profiles of some renowned Indonesian artists such as Armada, Marcell, Ada Band, Dewa, Andra & The Backbone, and others.

“Expanding our operations in Indonesia and Thailand is a crucial step in our strategy to empower artists and elevate their music on the world stage.” Sarah Ismail, ADA Asia

In Thailand, ADA, in collaboration with Warner Music Asia, has inked a new strategic deal with GMM Music, Southeast Asia’s largest indie label. Under the partnership, ADA gains local and global distribution rights to GMM Music’s catalog on major platforms like Apple Music and Spotify.

ADA has also announced a partnership with Voice of Baceprot, the first Indonesian band to perform at Glastonbury. The goal of the partnership is to amplify Voice of Baceprot’s impact, driving a stronger presence in Indonesia and around the world, ADA said.

The company also announced it will be one of the sponsors of the upcoming Maha Rasop Festival – which showcases indie music – at Bangkok’s ESC Park on November 23-24.

“Expanding our operations in Indonesia and Thailand is a crucial step in our strategy to empower artists and elevate their music on the world stage,” said Sarah Ismail, Head of ADA Asia.

“We are excited to welcome Rasti and Arisa, whose expertise and vision will undoubtedly drive our mission forward in these vibrant markets.”

ADA President Cat Kreidich added: “These strategic appointments and partnerships reinforce our dedication to the Southeast Asian music scene. We look forward to the incredible talent that will emerge from this region as we continue to support and collaborate with local artists and labels.”

The new partnerships and appointments are the latest in a series of moves by ADA to expand its international footprint. It launched ADA Asia, headquartered in Singapore, in 2020, the same year it expanded into Japan and France. That year, it also launched ADA Latin, headquartered in Miami.

This week, ADA made its latest move in the Latin Music market, signing a global distribution deal with Elegante Records, a Dallas-headquartered specialist in Regional Mexican music.Music Business Worldwide