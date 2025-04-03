HYBE’s newest venture in the US is a label called HYBE AMERICA x AU in partnership with Alan Chikin Chow

HYBE AMERICA has partnered with YouTube star and Alan’s Universe creator Alan Chikin Chow to form a new venture called HYBE AMERICA x AU.

The company describes HYBE AMERICA x AU as “a first-of-its-kind label” that will launch a “groundbreaking franchise spanning both scripted content and music.”

HYBE’s official announcement adds that “The HYBE AMERICA x AU collaboration challenges current industry conventions with a bold approach that bridges Eastern and Western entertainment traditions in an entirely new way”.

Chow, who has 88.8 million YouTube subscribers, will lead as executive producer and label co-head alongside HYBE AMERICA President James Shin and CEO Scooter Braun.

The initial project under the newly formed label will start with a global talent search to cast emerging “multifaceted artists to star alongside Chow in a “co-ed band composed of three males and three females”.

Following the member selection process, HYBE says that an “intensive development program” combining Chow’s content expertise with HYBE’s K-pop training system will take place in Los Angeles.

The musical group will be introduced to audiences via an original streaming series.

HYBE AMERICA x AU marks the South Korean entertainment giant’s latest venture and investment in the US market, following the company’s recent partnership with Ryan Tedder to search for and create a next-generation boy group.

The company also successfully launched KATSEYE in partnership with Geffen Records, following years of development, which HYBE’s leadership team highlighted on the company’s Q4 earnings call as evidence of its K-pop system’s success in Western markets.

Speaking on the call, HYBE CEO Jason Jaesang Lee, said the group “had the best year in 2024 with their debut album SIS,” with their title track Touch appearing on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 for two weeks and the Global Song Chart for 13 consecutive weeks.

“The group has received so much attention and affection from listeners and music critics worldwide. The success of KATSEYE demonstrate[s] that the K-pop system can work in the US.,” Lee stated.

HYBE AMERICA X AU will launch the global talent search for the new group on social media.

According to the official press release, “while many details of the production remain under wraps, the series will follow a group of aspiring pop idol rejects enrolled at an arts academy who decide to form their own band, fusing the worlds of drama, acting, and musical performance with concurrent releases of original music and choreography”.

HYBE claims that this new “artistic endeavor will represent a new era in the future of content-driven entertainment”, with the franchise existing across Chow’s “own massive YouTube channel” as well as across multiple platforms that include music, merchandise, live touring, and more.

“Together, we stand to create a next-generation franchise with one purpose: to serve our fans with inspiring, impactful stories.” Alan Chikin Chow

Commenting on the new partnership, Chow said: “The passionate global fanbase of Alan’s Universe partnered with the premier music prowess of HYBE AMERICA creates an unstoppable force.

“Together, we stand to create a next-generation franchise with one purpose: to serve our fans with inspiring, impactful stories.”

“We’re building a franchise with Alan that establishes a new model for artist development in the digital age.” James Shin

Shin said: “This partnership represents entertainment’s future — where content and music enhance each other rather than simply coexist.

“We’re building a franchise with Alan that establishes a new model for artist development in the digital age.”

“Alan’s extraordinary connection with global audiences makes him and this partnership unique.” Scooter Braun

Braun added: “Alan’s extraordinary connection with global audiences makes him and this partnership unique.

“Together we are not only reimagining the star-making process but will help to create once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for exceptional storytelling and development.”

