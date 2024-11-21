Warner’s ADA and regional Mexican music specialist Elegante Records ink global distribution deal

Warner Music Group‘s independent music distribution and artist services arm ADA has inked a global deal with Elegante Records.

Founded in 2020 in Dallas, Texas by Manuel Del Villar and Gustavo Hernández, Elegante Records has established itself as a prominent independent player in the regional Mexican genre.

Elegante co-founder Del Villar said on Wednesday (November 20) that the label’s alliance with ADA “marks a turning point for Elegante Records”.

Elegante’s roster includes artists such as Conjunto Rienda Real, La Pócima Norteña, and Distinto Norte.

ADA noted that the label has accumulated more than three million monthly listeners on major streaming platforms.

This agreement adds to ADA’s recent successes including a pair of Latin Grammy wins for El Plan (Best Tejano Album) as well as Rawayana (Best Pop Song) who also landed a Grammy nomination for Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album.

ADA works with stars such as Bellakath in Mexico, Ludmilla in Brazil, and GRAMMY winner Gaby Moreno, and has expanded in Latin America, including via partnerships with Sua Música in Brazil and Mexican singer Alicia Villarreal.

Cat Kreidich, President of ADA, said: “We’ve found great partners in Manuel, Gustavo, and the entire Elegante Records team. They share our passion for fostering new talent in regional Mexican music and are deeply invested in celebrating its rich cultural roots.”

Added Kreidich: “Together, we’ll continue to support and amplify the global reach of emerging talent, bringing fresh, authentic music to fans.”

Alejandro Duque, President of Warner Music Latin America, said: “The partnership between Elegante Records and ADA strengthens WMG’s commitment to regional Mexican music.

“Manuel and Gustavo’s talent and vision, supported by ADA and Warner’s global network, will open new avenues for these exceptional artists.”

Gustavo Hernández, co-founder of Elegante Records, expressed: “ADA’s trust in our project fills us with enthusiasm. This collaboration will allow us to expand the reach of our music and explore new opportunities in the global market.”

Manuel Del Villar, also co-founder of Elegante Records, added: “Our alliance with ADA marks a turning point for Elegante Records.

“Their experience in the international market, combined with our dedication to regional Mexican music, will enhance our impact and help us nurture emerging talent in the genre.”

Jesús Naranjo, Director of Business Development at ADA Latin, said: “I’ve followed Elegante’s journey from the beginning and have witnessed the development of great talent like La Pocima Norteña, Conjunto Rienda Real, and more from the ground up.

“Gustavo, Manuel and the team are growing the label in meaningful ways that artists can benefit from. We’re honored to be supporting them.”Music Business Worldwide