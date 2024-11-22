Warner Music Group’s WMX named as official merch partner for Oasis Live ’25 tour

Warner Music Group’s merchandise and fan-experience division WMX has revealed it will be the official merchandise partner for Oasis’ comeback tour, Oasis Live 25.

WMX said it will provide a “compelling” merchandise offering on and around next year’s stadium shows, which will include pop-up stores, fan experiences, exclusive brand collaborations and event merchandise.

Warner Music Group launched WMX in late 2021 and described it at the time as “a next-generation services division” to “connect artists with fans and amplify brands in creative, immersive, and engaging ways”.

The division united WMG’s owned media publishing properties with a number of other artist-servicing units, some of which used to operate under WEA.

These functions included Warner’s global merch and e-commerce operations like Germany-based merch giant EMP (acquired by WMG for $180 million in 2018). It also included a range of services designed to develop and amplify artists’ own brands but also to connect artists with commercial brands.

Bob Workman, SVP and General Manager at WMX UK said: “Partnering with Oasis on this tour is a very special moment for us at WMX.”

“Partnering with Oasis on this tour is a very special moment for us at WMX.” Bob Workman, WMX UK

Added Workman: “We understand the deep connection fans have with the band and the significance of the reunion – so we are fully committed to offering the absolute best in product and experience.

“It’s also exciting to build on the work that we have been doing for Liam Gallagher’s solo project in recent years.”

As one of the most successful British bands of all time, Oasis sold more than 75 million albums worldwide and landed eight UK No.1 albums before they split in 2009.

The band recently announced their comeback with a series of stadium shows across the UK, Ireland, North America, South America and Australia in 2025.

Over 10 million fans from 158 countries queued up on Saturday, August 31 to buy tickets to the UK and Ireland leg of the stadium tour.

That figure was confirmed in a press release from the band in September, which claimed it was “the biggest concert launch ever seen in the UK and Ireland”.

The use of Ticketmaster’s ‘Dynamic’ pricing during the sale, which sees prices surge in real time as demand rises, sparked an outcry from fans and caught the eye of lawmakers in the UK.

Ticketmaster’s ‘Dynamic pricing’ tool was switched off for the on-sale for the North American leg of the tour, produced by Live Nation and SJM.

News of the comeback saw Oasis’ debut album, Definitely Maybe, shoot back to the No.1 spot in the UK, 30 years after its original release, while Time Flies and Morning Glory also rose to No.3 and No.4 in the charts.Music Business Worldwide