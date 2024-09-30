Oasis tickets to go on sale for North American leg of 2025 tour… with no dynamic pricing

Oasis have officially announced the North American dates for their Oasis Live ’25 world tour.

The North American leg, produced by Live Nation and SJM, will see Oasis play stadiums in Toronto, Chicago, East Rutherford, Los Angeles and Mexico City next summer with Cage The Elephant as the special guest across all dates.

Registration for the presale is currently open at www.oasisinet.com until tomorrow (Tuesday, October 1) at 8 a.m. EST. The general ticket on-sale will begin Friday, October 4, at 12 p.m. local time and will be available from from Ticketmaster.

Sources tell MBW that Ticketmaster’s ‘Dynamic pricing’ tool, which sees prices surge in real time as demand rises, will be switched off for the North American on-sale. Sources also tell us that the face value of the tickets will range from $79 to a top-end of around $375 plus booking fees.

Those prices are roughly comparable with prices seen for tours by other superstar artists in recent months. The face value of tickets for Taylor Swift’s ‘The Era’s Tour’ in North America, for example, ranged from $49 to $499, plus fees.

The previously announced and now sold-out UK dates on the Oasis Live ‘25 tour resulted in what was claimed to be the biggest concert launch ever seen in the UK and Ireland, with over 10 million fans from 158 countries queuing to buy tickets on Saturday, August 31.

Oasis announced two further Wembley Stadium shows due to “unprecedented demand” for the tour, which they said earlier this month, “saw all ticket platforms struggling to cope, resulting in immense frustration and disappointment for fans who missed out after queuing for many hours”.

The use of Ticketmaster’s ‘Dynamic’ pricing during the sale, which sees prices surge in real time as demand rises, sparked an outcry from fans and caught the eye of lawmakers in the UK.

The price for those tickets more than doubled from a face value of around GBP £150 to an ‘In Demand’ price tag of around £355.

Informed sources speaking to MBW earlier this month estimated that 10-15% of the 1.4 million tickets sold during the UK on-sale were ‘dynamically’ priced on Ticketmaster.

In a press release issued on September 4, Oasis (Noel Gallagher, Liam Gallagher, and bandmates) publicly distanced themselves from the decisions that led to the use of Ticketmaster’s ‘dynamic’ pricing tools during the sale.

Oasis addressed what it said were the “well reported complaints many buyers had over the operation of Ticketmaster’s dynamic ticketing”.

The press release added: “It needs to be made clear that Oasis leave decisions on ticketing and pricing entirely to their promoters and management, and at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used.

“While prior meetings between promoters, Ticketmaster and the band’s management resulted in a positive ticket sale strategy, which would be a fair experience for fans, including dynamic ticketing to help keep general ticket prices down as well as reduce touting, the execution of the plan failed to meet expectations.

“All parties involved did their utmost to deliver the best possible fan experience, but due to the unprecedented demand this became impossible to achieve.”

Following the UK on-sale, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched an investigation into Ticketmaster, which is owned by live entertainment giant Live Nation.

The competition watchdog said that it plans to scrutinize “whether the sale of Oasis tickets by Ticketmaster may have breached consumer protection law”.

“America. Oasis is coming. You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along.” Oasis

The band’s latest tour announcement follows the appearance of teaser billboard ads in various cities around the world, with the message: “Be careful what you wish for.”

The news comes 16 years since their last performance in North America. Plans are also underway for Oasis Live ’25 to go to other continents outside of Europe and North America later next year.

In a press release issued on Monday (September 30), Oasis said:

