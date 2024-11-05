Oasis add South America dates in Argentina, Brazil and Chile amid ‘resounding global response’ to 2025 world tour plans

What began as a limited series of concerts on the British Isles is now turning into a full-fledged world tour.

Oasis has announced the addition of five shows in Latin America to its 2025 reunion tour, with two shows at the Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina, one show at the Estadio Nacional in Santiago, Chile, and two nights at the Estadio MorumBIS in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The newly-added shows will take place in November, following a stretch of Oasis shows in Australia in the first part of the month.

Oasis announced a fan presale of tickets for the LatAm shows, which can be accessed at oasisnet.com and is currently live. Registrations for the presale will run until Wednesday (November 6) at 11 am local time. Tickets will go on general sale on Wednesday November 13.

In a statement Tuesday (November 5) announcing the new shows, Oasis said the new dates came in the wake of a “resounding global response” to the announcement of their reunion tour.

Sales of tickets to previously announced legs of the tour – including the UK, Ireland, and North America – were brisk, but not without controversy. Ticketmaster’s use of dynamic pricing for the on-sale of UK shows resulted in some tickets more than doubling in price due to high demand, prompting complaints from fans.

That, in turn, led to the launch of an investigation into dynamic pricing by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority, and a promise from Oasis not to use dynamic pricing in ticket sales for the North American leg of the tour.

Michael Rapino, CEO of Live Nation – which is co-producing the Latin American leg of Oasis’ tour, along with SJM – said last month that its ticketing division, Ticketmaster, was hit by “billions” of bots attempting to buy tickets out from under Oasis fans.

“They’re a professional, $12 billion business trying to capture seats. So it’s an arms race with us trying to stop them, not let them in the door, not let them hold the tickets,” Rapino said.

We found out last month that Oasis’ promoters plan to cancel over 50,000 tickets for the band’s UK reunion tour that appeared on unauthorized resale platforms in a bid to combat ticket scalping.

The latest show announcement means that the Oasis 2025 reunion tour has grown from a handful of shows in the UK originally to 38 shows in nine countries across four months.

Notably, the Latin American leg of the tour – which includes two shows in Mexico City, announced earlier – was placed on the calendar before any shows in Western Europe (UK and Ireland excluded) and any shows in East Asia.

That may be a reflection of the growing market power of Latin American music fans. In its Global Music Report for 2023, worldwide recording industry group IFPI reported that recorded music revenues jumped 19.4% in Latin America during the year, marking the 14th consecutive year of growth.

“Latin American fans are among the most engaged music fans around the world, with Mexico being the number one streaming market for many superstar Latin artists, such as Feid and Morat,” noted Skander Goucha, EVP, E-Commerce, Business Development & Digital at Universal Music Latin America & Iberian Peninsula, in the IFPI report.

“Mexico and Brazil are also among the top five streaming markets for many international artists, such as Billie Eilish and The Weeknd.”

Live Nation itself has been among the music industry companies jumping into the Latin American market, buying a majority stake in OCESA Entretenimiento, Latin America’s largest concert promoter, for $450 million in 2021. In 2023, Live Nation acquired a majority stake in Páramo Presenta, a leading music promoter in Colombia.

In the wake of the band's tour announcement, a number of Oasis albums have returned to the charts, including the 30th anniversary edition of its seminal Definitely Maybe, which hit No. 1 on the UK album charts, while simultaneously Time Flies reached No. 3 and (What's The Story) Morning Glory? peaked at No. 4.