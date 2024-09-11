UMG India launches Vedam Records, a wellness music label alongside Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej

Universal Music India (UMI) is bringing traditional Indian music and mental health techniques to the wellness music space with the launch of Vedam Records.

The new label “aspires to bring benefits of authentic wellness music from India to the world,” Universal said in a statement on Wednesday (September 11).

The label’s releases will be guided by the tenets of the Indian Vedic Wellness Systems (IVWS), and its music will fall into five distinct verticals: Yoga, Meditation, Focus, Sleep and Chakra Balancing.

“In the sacred Indian texts of the Vedas, The Samaveda details Vedic melodies and chants that have been practiced in India for thousands of years. These ancient guides channel deep sonic-cleansing techniques and sounds to help encourage better mental wellness and balance,” Universal India said.

Vedam Records has partnered with composer and three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej to bring his expertise in music and wellness to the label. Its first release is Break of Dawn, a new album from Kej, which is out now.

“Music has the unique ability to transcend boundaries and elevate the human spirit. For me, Vedam Records presents an opportunity to compose music that is therapeutic and necessary – now, more than ever,” Kej said in a statement.

“I am crafting music that is not just a listening experience – but an introspective sonic journey, filled with joy. Every song in Break of Dawn is such a unique journey that I feel will touch listeners at a deeper and more emotional level.”

“Vedam Records presents an opportunity to compose music that is therapeutic and necessary – now, more than ever.” Ricky Kej

“With the launch of Vedam Records, we are embarking on a transformative journey, focused on improving the effectiveness and accessibility to authentic wellness music worldwide, steeped in traditional Indian Vedic practices and calibrated to various aspects of your wellbeing,” said Devraj Sanyal, Universal Music Group’s Chairman & CEO, India & South Asia, and SVP Strategy, AMEA (Africa, Middle East, Asia).

“Our mission for Vedam is simple, to release powerful music from India, created for the world to support better mental, emotional and spiritual wellbeing.”

Universal Music Group has been at the forefront of the burgeoning wellness music space. In 2021, it struck a partnership with MedRhythms, giving the digital therapeutics company access to UMG’s catalog to prescribe to patients.

A year later, UMG was named the exclusive launch partner for Vera, an app that delivers music to dementia patients. And last year, in collaboration with Arianna Huffington’s venture Thrive Global, UMG launched Sollos, a new wellness app that uses “cognitive science and proprietary audio technology to support focus, relaxation and sleep.”

Also last year, UMG teamed up with generative AI startup Endel to create AI-generated functional music for sleep, running and relaxation, among other uses.

“Our mission for Vedam is simple, to release powerful music from India, created for the world to support better mental, emotional and spiritual wellbeing.” Devraj Sanyal, Universal Music Group

That’s just one of a number of partnerships for Endel, which also teamed up last year with Warner Music’s Spinnin’ Records, to create 50 AI-generated wellness albums.

The AI company is also collaborating with Primary Wave’s wellness brand emeraldwave to transform the label’s catalog into personalized soundscapes for sleep, focus, and relaxation.

Endel is also creating wellness playlists for Amazon Music.

Many other players in the music business are seizing opportunities in the wellness space, an industry that McKinsey reports has grown to be worth $1.8 trillion worldwide as of 2024.

Warner Music Group partnered with UK health tech startup MediMusic in 2023, to explore the potential of music as a therapeutic tool.

Meanwhile, streaming service Deezer developed the ‘Zen by Deezer’ app a few years ago, and music licensing marketplace Songtradr partnered with mindfulness label myndstream for sync services in 2021.

Even concert giant Live Nation has expanded into the wellness space, launching the mindfulness app Mindful Nation last year.Music Business Worldwide