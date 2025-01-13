TikTok’s SoundOn powers global release of Alan Walker’s new album with exclusive in-app experience

Norwegian superstar DJ and producer Alan Walker has chosen TikTok’s music distribution service SoundOn to release his highly anticipated fifth studio album Walkerworld 2.0, and partnered with TikTok for an exclusive in-app experience and “first-of-its-kind LIVE stream.”

The partnership comes with a TikTok campaign featuring exclusive content and interactive experiences for fans worldwide, TikTok announced on Friday (January 10).

Walkerworld 2.0 brings together a roster of collaborators, including Anne Gudrun, Joe Jonas, Daya, Peder Elias, Putri Ariani, Julia Michaels and Vikkstar, with the album’s release celebrated through a special live-streamed event on TikTok last Friday featuring performances and conversations with the contributing artists.

“We are incredibly excited to launch this groundbreaking campaign with Alan, an artist who truly understands the power of TikTok to build his career and engage with the global community,” said Nichal Sethi, Head of SoundOn, EMEA. “The Walkerworld 2.0 campaign from TikTok and SoundOn includes new and exclusive content, prizes and LIVE experiences, which will bring his millions of fans closer than ever to Alan and his music.”

The campaign also includes exclusive merchandise available through TikTok Shop, fan challenges, and special access to Alan Walker‘s upcoming North American and European tours. Users can participate in various interactive elements by searching ‘alanwalker’ within the TikTok app.

The release is also supported by several TikTok-exclusive features, including a custom profile frame that fans can unlock through challenges and a dedicated “Fan Spotlight” carousel on Walker’s TikTok page.

Walker boasts over 13.3 million TikTok followers as part of his 150 million-strong social media following. In 2022, Walker partnered with Sweden-born fan funding platform Corite to deliver new experiences to his fanbase through Web3 and blockchain technology.

SoundOn, launched in March 2022, provides artists with promotional tools, audience insights, and expert guidance to maximize their music’s reach. Initially available in the UK, US, Brazil, and Indonesia, the service lets artists upload their music directly to TikTok.

In November 2024, MBW reported that SoundOn had started signing artists and battling labels on the charts. UK-based artist Charlie Jeer, who is signed with SoundOn, recently secured a No.1 position on Spotify‘s Global Daily Viral chart with the song Her Eyes.

Other SoundOn-backed artists are also achieving hits on official charts in some of the world’s largest recorded music markets. LeoStayTrill, whose track Pink Lemonade hit No.56 on the Official UK Singles chart, has been playlisted at various UK radio stations and entered the Spotify Top 200 charts across various markets globally.

As part of SoundOn’s expansion, the TikTok unit promoted Josh Mateer to Head of A&R in the UK and Europe from UK A&R lead last October. He joined TikTok in 2022 from Warner Music Group, where he spent eight years in various A&R roles, most recently as A&R Manager / R&A Lead.

Music Business Worldwide