Josh Mateer promoted to Head of A&R for the UK and Europe at TikTok’s SoundOn

Josh Mateer has been promoted to Head of A&R at SoundOn, TikTok in the UK and Europe

The exec’s expanded role will see him lead signing strategy and artist development across all key European markets.

Mateer joined TikTok in 2022 from Warner Music Group, where he spent eight years in various A&R roles, most recently as A&R Manager / R&A Lead.

He was previously UK A&R lead for SoundOn, the music distribution service launched by TikTok in 2022.

Mateer’s promotion is the latest in a string of recent senior promotions at TikTok and its music distribution service.

In August, Charlotte Stahl was promoted to Head of Artist & Label Partnerships EMEA at ByteDance-owned short-form video and social platform TikTok.

Also in August, Toyin Mustapha was elevated to the role of Head of Music Partnerships for the UK, Ireland and SSA at TikTok.

TikTok also promoted Nichal Sethi to the role of Head of SoundOn EMEA.

Commenting on his promotion in a social media post, Mateer said: “In my 2+ years at SoundOn, launching & leading A&R for the UK, I have had the great privilege of working with some incredibly talented artists, managers, labels and colleagues, and am extraordinarily proud of what I and the wider SoundOn team have achieved to date.”

He added: “My goals in this role are simple: To work with a broad range of exciting new artists; to be able to provide the artist community with a home at SoundOn, regardless of what stage they’re at in their career and to energise nurture and engage artists in all aspects of their career & audience trajectory, whether on TikTok or elsewhere.

"We're still just at the start of our journey at SoundOn and I'm incredibly excited about the artists, labels, music and campaigns that we can support through SoundOn across the UK and Europe in the months and years ahead."