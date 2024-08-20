Nichal Sethi promoted to Head of SoundOn EMEA, while Toyin Mustapha steps up to Head of Music Partnerships for UK, Ireland and SSA at TikTok

ByteDance-owned short-form video and social platform TikTok has promoted two executives to key roles covering the UK and Ireland, EMEA, and SSA (Sub-Saharan Africa) regions.

First up is Toyin Mustapha, who has been elevated to the role of Head of Music Partnerships for the UK, Ireland and SSA at TikTok.

TikTok has also promoted Nichal Sethi to the role of Head of SoundOn EMEA.

Mustapha joined TikTok in December 2018 as a Music Content & Artist Partnerships Manager in the UK.

The exec was most recently Music Promotions Lead for TikTok’s distribution service SoundOn in the UK.

Sethi was previously Head of Artist Services, UK. He originally joined TikTok parent company ByteDance as a Music Discovery & Programming Specialist in January 2022, and was promoted to Distribution Services Lead for the US & UK a few months later.

He joined TIkTok from BMG, where he was most recently Senior Director, Income Tracking.

Both execs confirmed the news via LinkedIn this week.

“The TikTok ride continues,” wrote Toyin Mustapha in a statement on the platform.

He added: “Very happy to share that I’ll be moving back into Music Partnerships to lead our efforts in the UK & Ireland and SSA. It’s been an incredible journey so far, that started in a coworking space almost 6 years ago to where TikTok is today and the role it plays in getting artists’ music heard.”

“I’m really looking forward to helping the incredible team continue to build on all of their great work driving music discovery and making TikTok a true home for artists at every stage, as we support as much incredible homegrown talent as possible.” Toyin Mustapha

Mustapha continued: “I’m really looking forward to helping the incredible team continue to build on all of their great work driving music discovery and making TikTok a true home for artists at every stage, as we support as much incredible homegrown talent as possible.

“I also want to give big thanks to Nichal Sethi and Constantin WU Haoran for a memorable 2.5 years starting SoundOn from scratch. I’m wishing them and the whole team the very best as they continue platforming emerging and independent artists, and giving them a springboard to get their music out and listened to.”

In his own statement, Nichal Sethi wrote: “After just over 2.5 years at TikTok, I’m happy to announce that I’ll be stepping in to a more expanded role as Head of SoundOn EMEA.”

“I’ve been lucky to work with some amazing artists and teams so far and looking forward to working with many more in the future as we help more independent artists break through on TikTok and beyond.” Nichal Sethi

Added Sethi: “Having managed all areas of the UK business for the last 2 years, I’m very excited to continue growing SoundOn in Europe, Middle East and Sub Saharan Africa, building upon the many successes we’ve had since launching in various markets while opening and growing in new markets.

“I’ve been lucky to work with some amazing artists and teams so far and looking forward to working with many more in the future as we help more independent artists break through on TikTok and beyond.”

These latest executive promotions at TikTok follow last week’s news that Charlotte Stahl has been promoted to Head of Artist & Label Partnerships EMEA at the company.

The exec was previously TikTok’s Head of Music Operations DACH since October 2022 and an Artists Relations Manager prior to that. Stahl joined TikTok in August 2020.

Stahl’s new role will see her lead TikTok’s music partnerships team across Europe (ex UK), the Middle East, and North Africa.Music Business Worldwide