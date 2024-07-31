‘This is just the beginning. There’s still so much potential for Afrobeats and Amapiano in the coming years.’

Trailblazers is an MBW interview series that turns the spotlight on music entrepreneurs with the potential to become the global business power players of tomorrow. This time, we meet Mark Mac and Camillo Doregos, co-founders of Lagos-headquartered management and booking company, DC Talent Agency. Trailblazers is supported by TuneCore.

A few of the most interesting stats printed in IFPI‘s most recent Global Music Report concerned Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).

The SSA region was the fastest-growing recorded music region globally for the second consecutive year in 2023 and was also the only region globally to surpass 20% growth.

Recorded music revenues in SSA were up 24.7% YoY in 2023, primarily driven by paid streaming revenues, which grew 24.5% YoY.

Alongside the growing consumption of recorded music via streaming services within Africa, music made by artists from Africa continues to make a significant impact outside of the continent on the global stage.

Evidence of African music’s global impact in recent months includes Grammy-winning South African-born Amapiano star Tyla achieving a US Top 10 hit in 2023 with Water.

Meanwhile, Nigerian superstar Rema has achieved over a billion streams for his hit Calm Down Remix (Mavin / Jonzing World/ Virgin Music) featuring Selena Gomez, marking the first time an African artist–led track racked up a billion streams on the service.

Plus, Afrobeats stars Ayra Starr, Burna Boy and Tems performed on the Pyramid and Other stages at the UK’s Glastonbury Festival last month.

“The explosion of Amapiano and Afrobeats has been phenomenal,” says DC Talent Agency co-founder, Camillo Doregos. “Today, Afrobeats artists are selling out stadiums and arenas across the globe, while Amapiano artists are headlining shows and being featured on major festival lineups.

“Both genres have brought the culture together and influenced mainstream trends beyond music, evident in TikTok dances, EDM remixes, and guest features.”

Doregos adds: “These genres have also created opportunities for African artists to be represented at global events like the Met Gala and Paris Fashion Week. This is just the beginning; there’s still so much potential for both genres in the coming years.”

Camillo Doregos launched Lagos-headquartered DC Talent Agency alongside co-founder Mark Mac in 2019 to bridge the gap between rising artists across Africa and the global msuic business.

Doregos is best known for working with Afrobeats star Mr Eazi during the early stages of his career, between 2016 to 2020. Doregos currently manages Pheelz and Kah-Lo and has also collaborated with artists including Rema, DJ Spinall, Joeboy, and Davido.

The exec’s music career began in 2010 while pursuing a pharmacy degree at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi, Ghana. He started promoting parties and booking artists like Davido, Burna Boy, Sean Tizzle, Sarkodie, and R2Bees. He then expanded into artist management, setting up DC Talent Agency with co-founder, Mark Mac in 2019.

“During one of these parties, I connected with Mr. Eazi, and we started collaborating on events,” explains Doregos. “In 2016, I became Mr. Eazi’s manager, and together we took his debut album around the world. During one of Mr. Eazi’s tours, I met Mark, and after several conversations, we decided to establish DC Talent Agency.”

Johannesburg-based DC Talent Agency Co-founder Mark Mac, meanwhile, transitioned from a career in engineering to the music industry in 2016.

At 2 Live Entertainment, he worked with artists such as T-Pain, Gunna, Migos, French Montana, Meek Mill, Chris Brown, and Janet Jackson.

In 2019, he co-founded the DC Talent Agency with Doregos and in early 2022, he took on the role of Head of International (Touring) at Universal Music, while continuing his work with DC Talent.

“I started in the music business around 2016/2017 with 2 Live Entertainment, bringing international artists to Africa for performances,” Mark Mac tells us.

The first major gig he says worked on was with T-Pain in the Democratic Republic of Congo, followed by shows in South Africa with artists like Migos, French Montana, and Meek Mill.

“This was my introduction to the music business,” he says. “We eventually expanded to concerts and tours outside of Africa, including Dubai. That’s where I met Camillo, having booked Mr. Eazi for a show. Shortly after, we launched DC Talent Agency.”

Here, DC Talent Agency’s co-founders discuss the company’s origins, predictions for the future of African music, and more…

Could you tell us about the origins of the DC Talent Agency and what your ambitions were for the company when you launched it?

Camillo Doregos: We started the agency to bridge the gap between African artists, promoters, brands, talent buyers, and the global music industry. Our ambition has always been to provide a platform where talented artists and creators can thrive, gain international recognition, and access the best resources and guidance for their careers.

Mark Mac: Our goal was to take African talent to the world. Our motto is “Africa to the World.” Our strategy was to first establish the artists within Africa and then expand globally. For example, during the 2020 industry shutdown, our Amapiano clients were still able to earn a living.

Could you tell us about some recent and upcoming highlights?

Camillo Doregos: Our artists have performed at major international festivals and sold out headline shows in Africa, the UK, and the US. For instance, Uncle Waffles recently sold out a 2,500-capacity venue. We also booked Major League DJs at the Pioneer Plays Festival in Malta. Currently, we’re working on multiple tours across Europe and North America. There are upcoming brand partnerships too.

Mark Mac: Some of our clients, like Musa Keys and Daliwonga, performed during the fourth season of the BAL this year. I was in Paris for Paris Fashion Week with some of our clients, and it was special to see all the Africans there playing different roles, even though we didn’t do a lot of bookings.

Who is currently on your roster, and what do you look for in the artists you work with?

Camillo Doregos: We manage Pheelz and Kah-Lo. For bookings, we work with artists and DJs like TxC, Scorpion Kings (Kabza & Maphorisa), Focalistic, and Major League DJs. Beyond musical talent, we look for artists with strong work ethics, a clear vision for their career, and the ability to connect with an audience and tell a story. Creativity, authenticity, and a unique approach are key factors for us.

“Creativity, authenticity, and a unique approach are key factors for us.”

Mark Mac: We also work closely with Pearl Thusi, Yumbs, TDK Macassette, TENOCEANS, Skyla Tylaa, and Pcee & Justin. We look for artists who are willing to put in the work and believe in themselves. It’s a combination of hard work, belief in their craft, and a gut feeling that tells us they have the potential to succeed.

What business and creative trends are you seeing in the market that we should know about?

Camillo Doregos: There’s been an increase in collaborations between African and international artists from various genres, including Latin, hip-hop, drill, EDM, and R&B. Digital and social platforms are also investing more in the African market, with streaming platforms, record labels, distribution companies, and global talent agencies all tapping into the potential here. Creatively, there’s a surge in blending African sounds with other genres, resulting in innovative music that appeals to a global audience.

“There’s been an increase in collaborations between African and international artists from various genres, including Latin, hip-hop, drill, EDM, and R&B.”

Mark Mac: The role of social media remains significant, as creatives continue to find new and surprising ways to use platforms like TikTok and Instagram to promote songs, challenges, and their personal brands.

What are your predictions for Africa’s broader music sector and the positioning of artists from Africa on the global stage in years to come?

Camillo Doregos: The African music sector will continue to grow, with streaming services playing a crucial role in helping African artists reach global audiences. We’ve already seen this with hits like Rema’s Calm Down and CKay’s Love Nwantiti. Global collaborations will also strengthen the positioning of African artists.

“Global collaborations will also strengthen the positioning of African artists.”

Mark Mac: I foresee a fusion of South African House music with global genres like rap, R&B, and Latin in the coming years.

Where are the biggest opportunities for growth in Africa’s broader music industry today?

Camillo Doregos: The biggest opportunities lie in brand partnerships, live performances, distribution, and merchandising. E-commerce platforms that make it easy for African artists to sell merchandise across the continent are essential. Investing in venues and arenas is another significant opportunity.

Global brands are increasingly looking to connect with African consumers through their favorite artists, leveraging music to reach new markets. We’ve been working closely with boohooMAN over the past five years to onboard global African artists as ambassadors, and we’re also promoting the idea of pop-up parties to brands.

Mark Mac: Another opportunity is to specialize in niche areas and offer those services to artists across various genres, even beyond Africa. Think about music startups, software, and products that solve problems for talent managers, labels, and artists.

What are the biggest challenges for the broader African music industry today?

Camillo Doregos: Major challenges include limited access to funding, lack of venues, and poor distribution networks. Securing financial support for projects is difficult, and getting global brands to believe in the potential of the market can be a struggle. Early movers like Warner Music have benefited from investing in the market before their competitors.

“Some festivals use Amapiano acts to sell tickets but won’t put them on the big stages.”

Mark Mac: Many festivals don’t understand the worth of African artists, leading to unfair compensation. Some festivals use Amapiano acts to sell tickets but won’t put them on the big stages.

What advice would you give aspiring entrepreneurs?

Camillo Doregos: Stay resilient and adaptable. The music industry is constantly evolving, so be open to new ideas and prioritize quality. Build good relationships and network effectively. At DC Talent, we say we’re in the relationship business, not just the music business.

Mark Mac: Work hard, understand your goals, write them down, and measure your progress. Educate yourself using available resources, and learn from experts and those already successful in the field.

If there was one thing you could change about the music business, what would it be and why?

Camillo Doregos: Fair compensation for producers, artists, and writers, especially emerging ones. They often struggle with unfair contracts and low streaming payouts. A better revenue share between labels, distribution companies, and management would create a more sustainable industry that rewards everyone fairly.

Mark Mac: I’d like to see more unity among artists, executives, platforms, and publications. There’s a tendency to break down others to succeed, but we can achieve much more if we work together. Let’s help each other rather than tear each other down.

