IFPI rolls out Official Southeast Asia Charts, including new charts for Philippines and Vietnam

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) has unveiled The Official Southeast Asia Charts, a regional hub featuring weekly music charts from six ASEAN nations.

The move brings official weekly charts to Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, with the Philippines and Vietnam receiving their first-ever industry-backed music rankings.

The IFPI also rebranded existing charts in the region into the Official Indonesia Chart, the Official Malaysia Chart, the Official Singapore Chart, and the Official Thailand Chart, respectively.

In the first Official Philippines Chart, local R&B artist Dionela claimed the top spot with Marilag, a viral hit released in November 2024. The artist’s strong debut included three songs in the top 10.

Meanwhile, the Official Vietnam Chart was dominated by local talent, with Dương Domic‘s Mất Kết Nối reaching number one and Vietnamese artists occupying eight of the top 10 positions.

The charts platform, accessible at officialseacharts.com and on social media channels, displays the top 20 tracks from each market weekly, incorporating streaming data from major platforms including Apple Music, Deezer, Spotify, and YouTube, along with regional services like Indonesia’s Langit Musik.

Global hits have also made it to the region’s charts, with Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ Die With A Smile topping the Malaysia Chart and appearing in the top five across all six countries.

IFPI says the charts incorporate weighted streaming calculations to account for the different economic values between free and paid streaming tiers, ensuring the rankings reflect both stream volume and value across the region.

The charts are compiled by BMAT, with the tracking week running Friday through Thursday and results published the following Tuesday.

The charts operate with support from national industry organizations, including ASIRI (Indonesia), RIM (Malaysia), RIAS (Singapore), and TECA (Thailand). IFPI hinted that each participating country plans to host launch events featuring artist performances and industry discussions in the coming months.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of IFPI’s official Southeast Asia charts, which aims to elevate the region’s artists and connect them with a global audience,” said Shridhar Subramaniam, Sony Music Entertainment‘s President for Asia and Middle East and IFPI Asia Regional Executive Board Chairman.

“This unified platform will provide a launchpad for artists, giving them a stage to showcase their talents and celebrate their successes. Meanwhile, fans will gain a curated destination to explore the vast and exciting musical landscape of Southeast Asia.” Shridhar Subramaniam, Sony Music Entertainment

IFPI CEO Vikki Oakley highlighted Southeast Asia’s diverse musical landscape and its potential for producing global talent. “Southeast Asia has a rich music tradition, with passionate fans who engage with a diverse range of local and regional genres as well as the biggest international superstars.”

“The region is also a hotbed of music talent, and with the Official Southeast Asia Charts, there is now a platform to showcase this talent across the region and beyond. As IFPI, we look forward to working with the industry to develop this asset further and to celebrating the next global artists to emerge from this region.”

IFPI prevoiusly rolled out new music charts in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and North Africa in late 2023.

The launch of an official music charts hub in Southeast Asia comes nearly three years after IFPI opened its Southeast Asia regional office in Singapore. According to IFPI’s 2024 Global Music Report, Asia is the third largest music market globally, with revenues rising 14.9% in 2023.

