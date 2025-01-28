Sir Lucian Grainge issues update on UMG’s L.A. wildfire relief efforts: ‘The road to recovery will be very long. We will be there every step of the way.’

Universal Music Group‘s Chairman and CEO Sir Lucian Grainge has issued an update on the company’s wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles.

In an internal letter sent out on Tuesday (January 28), and obtained by MBW, Grainge praised UMG’s workforce for their response to the disaster in Los Angeles.

“I’m so enormously proud of the fact that so many of you have shown up to help our community and your colleagues,” wrote Grainge. He added: “I’m grateful but not surprised. As a company, this is who we are.”

Grainge also pledged UMG’s continued support for those impacted by the wildfires.

“We know that even after every fire is extinguished the road to recovery will be very long,” said Grainge. “We will be there every step of the way.”

The devastation caused by the wildfires in Southern California over the past few weeks has resulted in 57,528 acres burned and 16,255 structures destroyed, according to the latest figures published by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

Earlier this month, in a previous letter sent to UMG staff, Sir Lucian Grainge revealed that over 50 Universal Music Group employees had lost their homes or been displaced due to the wildfires.

In the most recent update on Tuesday, Grainge told UMG staff that “while many of [UMG’s] evacuated employees have fortunately been able to return to their homes, others who are in the most seriously affected areas remain displaced and will be so for some time to come”.

He added that “some have lost their homes entirely” and that UMG is “working closely with those affected employees, providing them a range of resources and support to meet their immediate individual or family needs”.

Added Sir Lucian Grainge: “Following meetings with the team of UMG leaders that I mentioned in my prior note, we are also determining the best ways to help these employees going forward.

“And in addition to the company’s support, more than 100 employees have volunteered to help their colleagues—from opening their homes to babysitting, dog walking, donating clothes, and more.

“In terms of recovery of the broader community, from Day One we’ve been on the ground helping wherever we can. Whether it’s volunteering at relief organizations, providing meals to first responders and affected community members, donating clothing or providing hotel rooms to displaced families.”

UMG has also made financial contributions to organizations including the American Red Cross, California Community Foundation, The California Fire Foundation, Direct Relief, Entertainment Industry Foundation, L.A. Regional Food Bank, MusiCares, Music Health Alliance, Mutual AID Network L.A., Pasadena Humane Society, World Central Kitchen, and more.

“I’m so enormously proud of the fact that so many of you have shown up to help our community and your colleagues. I’m grateful but not surprised. As a company, this is who we are.” Sir Lucian Grainge

On January 13, Universal Music Group became one of the first of many entities in the music industry to cancel all of its Grammy-related events for 2025, including its annual after-Grammy party.

UMG also canceled its annual ‘Artist Showcase’ — traditionally hosted by Sir Lucian Grainge — at which music figures are invited to watch exclusive live performances from UMG-affiliated talent.

UMG said that it made the decision to do so in order “redirect resources that would have been used on these events to assist those affected by the [Los Angeles] wildfires.”

You can Read Sir Lucian Grainge’s note in full below:

I’m writing to update you on our efforts related to the Los Angeles fires. In short, while many of our evacuated employees have fortunately been able to return to their homes, others who are in the most seriously affected areas remain displaced and will be so for some time to come. Some have lost their homes entirely.

We are working closely with those affected employees, providing them a range of resources and support to meet their immediate individual or family needs. Following meetings with the team of UMG leaders that I mentioned in my prior note, we are also determining the best ways to help these employees going forward. And in addition to the company’s support, more than 100 employees have volunteered to help their colleagues—from opening their homes to babysitting, dog walking, donating clothes, and more.

In terms of recovery of the broader community, from Day One we’ve been on the ground helping wherever we can. Whether it’s volunteering at relief organizations, providing meals to first responders and affected community members, donating clothing or providing hotel rooms to displaced families.

And in addition to all this, we’ve made financial contributions to a range of organizations, including the American Red Cross, California Community Foundation, The California Fire Foundation, Direct Relief, Entertainment Industry Foundation, L.A. Regional Food Bank, MusiCares, Music Health Alliance, Mutual AID Network L.A., Pasadena Humane Society, World Central Kitchen, and more.

What has impressed me the most throughout this tragic event is the fact that collectively we haven’t just made financial contributions, but so many of our colleagues have rolled up their sleeves and gone to work.

We know that even after every fire is extinguished the road to recovery will be very long. We will be there every step of the way.

You can read more about these efforts in our latest edition of our All Together Now bi-weekly newsletter.

I’m so enormously proud of the fact that so many of you have shown up to help our community and your colleagues. I’m grateful but not surprised. As a company, this is who we are.

LucianMusic Business Worldwide