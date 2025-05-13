Candice Watkins named President of Capitol Records Nashville and EVP of Capitol Christian Music Group

Capitol Music Group has launched a new Nashville division encompassing its country, Christian and Gospel Music Operations.

The move sees Capitol Christian Music Group (CCMG) and country division Capitol Records Nashville brought together under the unified Capitol Music Group Nashville banner.

As part of the launch, Candice Watkins has been appointed President of Capitol Records Nashville. Additionally, Watkins will serve as Executive Vice President of Capitol Christian Music Group.

Artists previously signed to Capitol Records Nashville will remain at the newly established Music Corporation of America (MCA) Nashville label.

Universal Music Group Nashville rebranded to MCA some three weeks ago.

Watkins joins Capitol after serving as Senior Vice President of Marketing at Big Loud Records, where she oversaw marketing, digital, creative, PR, and streaming departments.

During her tenure there, she worked with artists including Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Hailey Whitters, Stephen Wilson Jr., Lauren Alaina, ERNEST., Kashus Culpepper, and more.

Her background also includes positions at Universal Music Group Nashville, Red Light Management, Mozes Inc., Borman Entertainment and Cross Point Church. She also serves on the boards of CMA and ACM.

Watkins said: “It’s a true honor to step into the role of President of Capitol Records Nashville and EVP of Capitol Christian. These labels have a rich legacy in partnering with some of the most brilliant artists of our industry and I look forward to contributing to its continued success and cultural impact. Excited to collaborate with John, Tom, Lillia and Brad in boldly championing creatives and visionaries.”

“It’s a true honor to step into the role of President of Capitol Records Nashville and EVP of Capitol Christian. These labels have a rich legacy in partnering with some of the most brilliant artists of our industry.” Candice Watkins, Capitol Music Group Nashville

Meanwhile, Brad O’Donnell will continue as President of Capitol Christian Music Group, reporting to CEO Tom March.

MBW understands that Hudson Plachy, formerly co-President of Capitol Christian Music Group, left the company in December.

CCMG, which includes the Motown Gospel and Tamla labels, represents artists such as Anne Wilson, Josiah Queen, Chris Tomlin, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard, while also publishing songs from gospel icon Kirk Franklin.

Capitol Music Group CEO Tom March, said: “This reorganization reflects our commitment to growing our Nashville operations as a core creative hub in Christian, gospel and country music.

“We’re looking forward to signing and developing the next generation of country artists on Capitol Records Nashville and are thrilled to have an executive of the caliber of Candice Watkins to lead our ambitious plans in country music while also bringing her expertise to our gospel and Christian music operations.” Tom March, Capitol Music Group

Added March: “We’re looking forward to signing and developing the next generation of country artists on Capitol Records Nashville and are thrilled to have an executive of the caliber of Candice Watkins to lead our ambitious plans in country music while also bringing her expertise to our gospel and Christian music operations.”

John Janick, Chairman of Interscope Capitol, added: “This new structure will empower our Nashville executives to better serve the incredible artists on our roster. Candice is a brilliant music marketing executive who has an amazing track record in developing career artists.

Added Janick: “Having her lead our country music business in Nashville and also add her extensive artist development expertise to our CCMG team is going to be great for our artists and for the entire executive team.”

“This new structure will empower our Nashville executives to better serve the incredible artists on our roster. Candice is a brilliant music marketing executive who has an amazing track record in developing career artists.” John Janick, Interscope Capitol

The reorganization at Capitol Music’s Nashville operations comes three months after UMG reorganized its Nashville-based operations, appointing Music Row executive Mike Harris, who served as COO, EVP of UMG Nashville, as CEO.

Dave Cobb, a nine-time Grammy Award-winning producer was appointed Chief Creative Officer.

Capitol Music Group Nashville housed in a 40,000-square-foot facility on Martin Street in the Wedgewood Houston area of Nashville. The facility features recording studios, a performance space, and creative content studios. The base will be supported by the Capitol Tower in Los Angeles for all label services.

Music Business Worldwide