‘At least 50′ UMG employees ‘totally displaced’ by Los Angeles wildfires; Sir Lucian Grainge pledges ‘range of efforts to support those affected’

Universal Music Group (UMG) has revealed that at least 50 of its employees have lost their homes or been forced out as devastating wildfires continue to sweep through Los Angeles.

In response to the crisis, UMG Chairman and CEO Sir Lucian Grainge has pledged immediate support measures for affected staff members.

In an internal letter to employees obtained by music industry magazine Hits Daily Double, Grainge said, “at least 50 of our colleagues have been totally displaced, with many losing their homes entirely. With the fires still raging and threatening other areas of Los Angeles, unfortunately this is far from over.”

The executive confirmed that he had canceled his upcoming European business meetings to remain in Los Angeles and coordinate relief efforts.

Grainge has assembled a senior executive task force including Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) Chairman and CEO Jody Gerson, UMG Executive Vice President and Chief People and Inclusion Officer Eric Hutcherson, Interscope Geffen A&M Records Chairman and CEO John Janick, Republic Records CEO Monte Lipman, UMG Chief Operating Officer Boyd Muir, and UMG EVP Will Tanous to develop and implement support initiatives for impacted employees.

“As a Pacific Palisades resident for 15 years, I have great empathy for how many of you must feel and how this has disrupted your and your family’s lives,” Grainge wrote.

“However, amidst all this uncertainty, we must continue to work together to deliver for our artists and songwriters around the world.”

UMG has yet to disclose specific details about the support measures being developed.

The wildfires represent one of the most significant natural disasters to impact the music industry’s workforce in recent years. The displacement of dozens of employees from one of the world’s largest music companies highlights the scale of the ongoing crisis in Los Angeles.

“Given the urgency of this disaster, I have cancelled my previously scheduled business meetings next week in Europe and decided to remain in Los Angeles so that the ongoing work of this group can be accomplished quickly.” Sir Lucian Grainge, Universal Music GRoup

According to NBC News, the wind-driven fires have claimed 24 lives, burned through 40,000 acres in greater Los Angeles, and destroyed more than 12,300 structures.

Elsewhere in the music industry, the Belmont Music Publisher announced that it lost its full inventory during the fires.

“Unfortunately Belmont Music was a victim of the Pacific Palisades fire. We have lost our full inventory of sales and rental materials. We hope that in the near future we will be able to ‘rise from the ashes’ in a completely digital form.” The publisher is owned and operated by Larry Schoenberg, son of Arnold Schoenberg. Founded in 1965, it manages the rights to the composer’s works.

Other musicians and music industry workers who have lost venues, studios, and homes to the wildfires include Bob Clearmountain, known for his work with The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, and Bryan Adams; singer-songwriter couple Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith; Sting songwriter Joe Sumner; rapper Fat Tony; High Rise PR’s Alexandra Baker, who represents Billie Eilish and Duran Duran; and industry executives including Republic Records’ Brett Dumler; Pulse Music Group’s Joe Poindexter; Wasserman Music’s Mike Sosin; and Live Nation Entertainment’s Tom See.

Aside from UMG, other elements of the music industry are rallying in response to the wildfires. Live Nation has announced a benefit concert called FireAid, which will be held on January 30 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Los Angeles. AEG Presents and the Azoff Family are also involved in putting on the show, for which artists are TBA.

Meanwhile, the Recording Academy, which hosts the Grammys has joined forces with MusiCares to pledge $1 million, while Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation has pledged to donate $2.5 million to help families who lost their homes. A portion of the fund will also go to churches and community centers. Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles is among those who have lost their homes in the wildfires.

The Warner Music Group/Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund has also announced an initial $1 million donation to the LA fire relief efforts. The Fund said it will donate to key organizations supporting the LA community, local first responders, and those in the music industry.

Additionally, Guitar Center is also stepping in to assist musicians who lost their instruments and equipment in the LA wildfires.

Music Business Worldwide