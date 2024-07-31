Rimas Publishing teams up with independent music company Wild Company to discover artists in Chile

Music publisher Rimas Publishing is expanding its reach into Chile through a strategic partnership with Wild Company, an independent music house in the South American nation.

The collaboration is a first of its kind for Rimas Publishing, the company said Wednesday (July 31). Rimas Publishing, known for representing artists like Bad Bunny and Cris MJ, will leverage Wild Company‘s presence in Chile to identify and nurture promising artists.

Founded in 2020 by music producer David Wild and his brother, Josué Ibáñez , a manager and executive producer, Wild Company brings a wealth of experience in artist development and music production to the partnership.

Together, the two companies will provide comprehensive A&R services, including talent scouting, music creation, and artist development. By combining their strengths, Rimas Publishing and Wild Company aim to create a platform for Chilean artists to reach a wider audience.

“We are excited about this agreement that will allow us to further explore the vibrant Chilean music market with Wild Company,” said Emilio Morales, Managing Director of Rimas Publishing,

“Chile is a high priority for our company, and this is an important step in our vision for the future of Rimas Publishing as we continue to enhance our services and pursue our mission of discovering and supporting new talent.”

This move comes on the heels of Rimas Publishing’s recent collaborations, including partnering with full-service entertainment group Made in Memphis Entertainment (MIME) last month to bridge the gap between Latin and general market music.

In January, Rimas Publishing teamed up with Reprtoir, a SaaS solution designed for record labels and music publishers, to utilize the latter’s software to streamline its music operations.

Rimas Publishing also partnered with music metadata firm Muso.AI in September 2023 to offer Muso.AI’s 24-hour analytics to the publishing company’s clients.

Based in Miami and San Juan, Rimas Publishing represents globally known artists and producers. Its roster includes Bad Bunny, Eladio Carrión, Corina Smith, Mora, Súbelo NEO, Caleb Calloway, YENSANJUAN, Lennex, and Lizzy Parra. The company offers a range of services, including catalog management, creative services, and client relations.

The company has earned numerous industry awards including two consecutive Latin Billboard Publisher of the Year awards, GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY recognitions, and over 40 honors from ASCAP and BMI.

Rimas Publishing recently renewed its contract with GRAMMY-winning producer duo Súbelo NEO and multi-platinum artist Lyanno.

