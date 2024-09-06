Rimas Publishing launches marketing division led by Chris Hernández

Independent music publisher Rimas Publishing has established a new marketing division led by Christopher Hernández.

Hernández previously served as the licensing manager at Rimas Publishing since joining the company in 2022. He will now take on the new role of developing and implementing marketing strategies to promote the company’s artists and music.

This will involve working with internal and external teams to boost audience engagement, maximize revenue, and create engaging content for various marketing channels.

He will also manage and plan the execution of live events, showcases, and promotional activities designed to connect with fans.

Hernández is actively involved in industry organizations such as the Recording Academy, the Latin Recording Academy, and the Music Supervisors Guild. He also serves on the board of directors of the Lusca Film Fest.

The launch of the new marketing division is part of the company’s “ambitious modernization and expansion plan,” it said. Over a month ago, the company expanded its reach into Chile via a strategic partnership with Wild Company, an independent music house.

Rimas Publishing also partnered with full-service entertainment group Made in Memphis Entertainment (MIME) to bridge the gap between Latin and general market music.

“The opening of this new marketing division is a crucial step in our modernization plan.” Emilio Morales, Rimas Publishing

Additionally, the company has struck alliances with tech companies to bolster its offerings to clients. It partnered with Reprtoir, a SaaS solution designed for record labels and music publishers, in January to utilize the latter’s software to streamline its music operations. In September 2023, the company teamed up with music metadata firm Muso.AI to offer the latter’s 24-hour analytics to clients.

Emilio Morales, Managing Director of Rimas Publishing, said: “The opening of this new marketing division is a crucial step in our modernization plan. We are confident that with Christopher leading these efforts we will strengthen our market presence and create new opportunities for our artists and creators.”

Based in Miami and San Juan, the company represents a roster of artists and producers, including Bad Bunny, Eladio Carrión, Corina Smith, Mora, Súbelo NEO, Caleb Calloway, Dirrty, YENSANJUAN, Lennex, and Lizzy Parra.

Rimas Publishing has earned numerous industry awards including two consecutive Latin Billboard Publisher of the Year awards, GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY recognitions, and over 40 honors from ASCAP and BMI.

Music Business Worldwide