Downtown Music Publishing (DMP) has struck a global deal with Double P Records, the label and publishing arm founded by George Prajin and Música Mexicana superstar Peso Pluma.

The partnership will see Downtown Music Publishing provide full global administration and sync placement across Double P Records’ current and future releases.

Launched in April 2023 in collaboration with Prajin Parlay Inc, Double P Records is home to some of Música Mexicana’s most prominent songwriters, including Peso Pluma, Jasiel Nunez, Estevan Plazola, and Jesús Roberto Laija García (Tito Double P) who sits under Prajin Music Publishing.

Peso Pluma, who has over 52 million monthly Spotify listeners, has been a key player in the resurgence of the Corridos genre, which blends traditional Mexican Corridos with modern influences like Trap, Hip-Hop and Reggaeton.

The deal will also include administration for Peso Pluma’s own publishing interests, including his latest double album, ÉXODO which has achieved over 86 million streams on Spotify since its release in June 2024 and debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200.

ÉXODO was also the biggest debut by any Mexican artist on Spotify with over 29 million streams in the first 24 hours of release

Double P’s deal with Downtown also includes Peso Pluma’s previous album GÉNESIS, which earned him his first Grammy nomination and win for Best Música Mexicana Album in 2024.

Peso Pluma rose to fame in 2022 with El Belicon, a collaboration with Raul Vega which saw an 8× Platinum certification by the RIAA and 10 million YouTube views within three days.

Following hits including AMG and PRC, his collaboration with Eslabon Armado, Ella Baila Sola became the first regional Mexican song to reach the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No.4.

Downtown said that its deal with Double P Records follows a period of “significant growth and success” for the company across Latin music and Música Mexicana. Downtown clients across the group had over 30 Latin Grammy nominations in 2023, including Best Tejano Album from FUGA client Freddie Records’ artist, Jay Perez and Best Engineered Album from CD Baby client, Antonio Adolfo.

Meanwhile, Downtown’s Artist & Label Services division represents various other prominent artists and labels in Latin music and Música Mexicana. It recently signed a deal with singer/songwriter Beto Vega and expanded its partnership with powerhouse record label, Kartel Music, whose client, musician and composer, Luis R. Conriquez, hit No.1 on Spotify’s Top Albums Debut with album Corridos Bélicos, Vol. IV. The album also became the highest-charting new release on the Billboard 200.

Elsewhere, Downtown’s Artist & Label Services counts longstanding clients, Alzada Music – home to the late Lefty SM, Yoss Bones, Neto Peña, Tose One and Zxmyr – Delux Music Group (Daniel Garcia and Erick B), Master Q (Los Tucanes de Tijuana) and Código FN as part of its roster.

“I am confident that together we are going to do great things.” George Prajin, Double P Records

“We are looking forward to joining forces with Downtown and continuing to grow our partnership. I am confident that together we are going to do great things,” said George Prajin, CEO, Prajin Parlay Inc./Co-Founder Double P Records.

“We’re honored to provide Double P Records with the services and opportunities Downtown Music Publishing has to offer across its groundbreaking catalog.” Jedd Katrancha, Downtown Music Publishing

Jedd Katrancha, Chief Commercial Officer of Downtown Music Publishing, added: ‘’Peso Pluma’s exceptional rise to fame is of great importance to the representation of Música Mexicana artists globally.

“We’re honored to provide Double P Records with the services and opportunities Downtown Music Publishing has to offer across its groundbreaking catalog.”Music Business Worldwide