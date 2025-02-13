FUGA expands in APAC with new partnerships in Indonesia, India, and the Philippines

Downtown-owned B2B distributor FUGA has expanded in the Asia-Pacific region, striking a series of partnerships across Indonesia, India, and the Philippines.

In Indonesia, FUGA has partnered with Jakarta-based label, Maspam Company, established in 2018 as the home to singer-songwriter and producer Pamungkas.

Maspam Company, whose roster also includes rising artist, Prince Husein, will use FUGA’s distribution and marketing services across its catalog, including Pamungkas’ track To The Bone, which FUGA noted “was the longest-running song to top Spotify‘s Indonesia Top 50 chart in 2021″.

Pamungkas has released five studio albums since 2018 and has 8.3 million monthly Spotify listeners.

“I am excited about our promising future ahead, especially our collaboration with FUGA.” Noor Kamil, Maspam Company

Commenting on the partnership, Noor Kamil, Digital Director of Maspam Company, said: ‘I am excited about our promising future ahead, especially our collaboration with FUGA.

“This partnership paves the way for an even brighter path for Maspam Company. We’re committed to delivering impactful, high-quality content that resonates globally, and this partnership will undoubtedly elevate Maspam’s reach and influence in the digital landscape.”

FUGA has also partnered with Indonesian label and distributor, Sintesa Pro, home to Batas Senja, a prominent indie / folk group from Lampung with over 5.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

FUGA says it will provide distribution and marketing services to Sintesa Pro and Batas Senja’s forthcoming album.

In India, FUGA has partnered with GK Digital, whose catalog includes the artists Karan Randhawa, Mix Singh and Ninja and management platform DroomMusic, home to Gajendra Verma.

In the Philippines, FUGA’s new distribution and marketing signings include GMA Music and Filipino battle-rap artist Pricetagg, whose debut solo album Barcode was released in 2019, featuring the hit song Kontrabida. This follows FUGA client TJ Monterde recently surpassing one billion streams on Spotify.

“It has been an exceptional year for FUGA in the APAC region.” Anita Zagar, FUGA

FUGA said that its raft of recent signings “build[s] on its growing success in APAC”, highlighted by partnerships with leading Filipino labels such as ASINTADA, home to Matthaios and MYX Music Magna Award recipient, Gloc-9; Jesuit Communications Foundation, Lilystars Records, Greyhoundz – winners of Best Rock/Metal Recording for XXV at the 37th AWIT Awards – and Crown Studios Inc.

Additionally, FUGA client PolyEast Records was honored with the AWIT AWARDS Lifetime Achievement Award for Mr. Ramon Chuaying.

Anita Zagar, General Manager Korea & Business Development Asia-Pacific, said: “It has been an exceptional year for FUGA in the APAC region, the groundbreaking clients we have the honor to partner and work closely with is truly remarkable and we look forward to heading into 2025 strengthening our client base and providing them with FUGA’s world-class services.”

In December, Universal Music‘s Virgin Music Group revealed that it had agreed to buy FUGA parent company Downtown Music Holdings LLC (Downtown) in a deal worth $775 million.

Amsterdam-born B2B tech and services company FUGA was itself acquired by Downtown in January 2020. FUGA claims to be “the largest full-service B2B music distributor in the world” and says on its website that it works with “more than 1,000 music rights holders”.

As a B2B services provider, the company offers custom company-branded white-label distribution and analytics dashboards as well as global physical distribution. FUGA’s B2B clients also have access to marketing services, royalty accounting, UGC and rights management and more.Music Business Worldwide