Jason Taylor appointed VP of Business Development at Downtown Music Publishing

Downtown Music Publishing has appointed Jason Taylor as Vice President of Business Development.

Based in Los Angeles and reporting to Chief Creative Officer Jedd Katrancha, Downtown said that Taylor will lead efforts to build upon the company’s global roster, focusing on legacy catalogs and forging new B2B partnerships.

Taylor joins DMP following senior roles at ICONOCLAST, Hipgnosis Songs Group, and Big Deal Music Group.

At Downtown, he will build upon his experience to expand the company’s Los Angeles-based footprint.

“I’ve long admired Downtown’s commitment to creativity and authentic artist growth,” said Jason Taylor, VP of Business Development at Downtown Music Publishing.

“I’m thrilled to be joining such a future-forward thinking team continuing to elevate and advocate for the presence of the songwriter as a core part of its mission.”

The company also announced an expanded role for Bea Koramblyum, Global Head of Business Affairs & Vice President of Business Development.

Recently named Chair of the Music Business Association, Downtown said that her new title formalizes her contributions to its “catalog growth through strategic dealmaking and business development initiatives.”

“I’ve had the privilege of working with DMP for many years and contributing to its growth and success alongside an incredible global team,” said Bea Koramblyum, Global Head of Business Affairs & Vice President of Business Development.

“I’m honored to be stepping into this expanded role to build on this foundation and deepen our partnerships worldwide.”

Jedd Katrancha, Chief Creative Officer, added: “Jason brings a blend of creative instinct and commercial acumen, with a track record of cultivating long-term relationships and building catalog value.”

“Both appointments represent an investment in our future that prioritizes creative partnerships,strategic acquisitions, and long-term value creation for our songwriters and partners.” Jedd KATRANCHA

Katrancha added: “Bea’s expanded role is a reflection of the leadership and vision she has brought to Downtown for many years, her work central to the growth of our catalog.

“Both appointments represent an investment in our future that prioritizes creative partnerships, strategic acquisitions, and long-term value creation for our songwriters and partners.”

These appointments follow Downtown Music Publishing’s recent appointment of Katrancha as Chief Creative Officer.

DMP said at the time that Katrancha will spearhead the division’s creative strategy, overseeing A&R, business development, and sync (both creative and licensing), which he has led since becoming Downtown’s first hire under founder Justin Kalifowitz in 2007.

Downtown says that it supports over 4 million creators and 5,000 businesses in more than 150 countries.