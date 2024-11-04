Nicholas Salomone promoted to SVP, Business Development and Revenue at CD Baby

Downtown Music’s ‘direct-to-creator’ division CD Baby has promoted Nicholas Salomone to Senior Vice President of Business Development and Revenue.

In his expanded position, Salomone will lead strategic partnerships and revenue initiatives across CD Baby‘s portfolio, including Soundrop and CD Baby Stages, among others.

CD Baby says the promotion is part of Downtown Music‘s strategy to strengthen collaboration across its divisions and enhance services for independent artists. Salomone, who will continue to be based in Seattle, will now report to CD Baby President Molly Neuman and oversee the Creator Services team, including the company’s sync licensing operations, Sync at CD Baby.

Salomone joined CD Baby in 2017 as a Senior Content ID Analyst. His progression through the company included roles such as Video and Social Video Monetization Manager and Director of Business Development & Partnerships, before serving as Vice President of Business Development & Partnerships.

During his tenure, Salomone has focused on developing strategic relationships to support the company’s growth in the independent music sector.

CD Baby, operating as Downtown Music’s direct-to-creator division, provides various services to independent musicians, including distribution, publishing administration, and promotional tools. Downtown acquired CD Baby in 2019 as part of its purchase of AVL Digital Group and its portfolio of services for independent artists – in a USD $200 million deal.

“I’m thrilled to see Nicholas take on expanded responsibilities at CD Baby in his new role as SVP, Business Development and Revenue. His deep understanding of independent artists and their needs, along with his ability to foster strong relationships with our key revenue partners, make him the perfect leader for this role,” said Molly Neuman, President of CD Baby.

“I’m confident he will help us uncover new opportunities to support musicians at every stage of their journey.”

Commenting on his promotion, Salomone said, “It’s an honor to take on this new role at CD Baby and work alongside such an incredible team. I look forward to expanding our partnerships and finding new opportunities to help independent artists grow and thrive.”

Salomone’s promotion came just weeks after CD Baby appointed Jean Mischler as its new Senior Vice President of Marketing. Mischler will also be reporting to Neuman, overseeing CD Baby’s marketing efforts and its suite of services, including Soundrop and CD Baby Stages.

Across Downtown Music, the group recently announced several executive promotions, including Gareth Mellor to SVP, Global Marketing & Communications, Renato Vanzella to General Manager of LATAM at FUGA, and David Driessen to Chief Commercial Officer at Downtown Music.

