Jean Mischler named SVP, Marketing at Downtown Music’s CD Baby

Downtown Music’s ‘direct-to-creator’ division CD Baby has appointed Jean Mischler as its new Senior Vice President of Marketing.

Based in New York and reporting to CD Baby President Molly Neuman, Mischler will be responsible for overseeing CD Baby’s marketing efforts and its suite of services, including Soundrop and CD Baby Stages.

Her primary focus will be on developing initiatives that help independent artists worldwide use these tools to expand their fan base and increase their visibility in the music industry.

Mischler brings nearly two decades of experience in the music industry to her new position. Prior to joining CD Baby, she served as Vice President of Growth Marketing at Sofar Sounds, a global music community that connects artists and audiences through live music experiences.

During her tenure at Sofar Sounds, Mischler led growth marketing efforts as the company resumed in-person concerts following an 18-month hiatus due to the pandemic. Her strategies included various marketing channels, including social media, search, partnerships, and email campaigns. Downtown Music says Sofar Sounds has since expanded its reach, and now hosts live music events in 78 countries worldwide.

“CD Baby has a long-standing reputation for supporting independent artists, and I look forward to helping the company reach and inspire more creators globally.” Jean Mischler, CD Baby

“I’m incredibly excited to join CD Baby at a time when independent artists have more opportunities than ever to share their music with the world,” Mischler said.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been passionate about empowering artists to own their creative journeys. CD Baby has a long-standing reputation for supporting independent artists, and I look forward to helping the company reach and inspire more creators globally.”

Neuman added: ‘’Jean’s passion for music and her nearly 20 years of experience championing artists and independence make her an invaluable addition to our leadership team. Her approach to marketing and deep understanding of the independent music landscape will be instrumental as we expand CD Baby’s reach to independent artists around the world. We’re thrilled to have her on board.”

Mischler’s appointment is in line with Downtown Music’s recent organizational changes. The company has consolidated its various divisions, merging business-to-business and creator-oriented operations into one unified entity. Downtown says that by bringing CD Baby’s operations under the Downtown umbrella, independent musicians will now have access to more resources, encompassing everything from music publishing, distribution, and artist marketing, to royalty and financial services

CD Baby has been part of Downtown since 2019 when the latter acquired AVL Digital Group and its suite of independent artist services in a transaction valued at $200 million. This acquisition marked a significant expansion of Downtown’s offerings in the independent music sector.

In 2021, Downtown pivoted its business model. The company divested its owned music rights catalog, which comprised about 145,000 copyrights, to Concord in a deal reportedly worth around $400 million. The move signaled Downtown’s transition from a rights-owner/services provider to focusing exclusively on providing global music services.

In addition to AVL Digital, Downtown also acquired Amsterdam-based B2B tech and services company FUGA in 2020 and Curve Royalty Systems in January 2023.

Elsewhere at Downtown Music group, FUGA recently expanded in the ANZ region via a new partnership with Australia-born UNIFIED Music Group, which operates across Melbourne, Sydney, Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, and Toronto.

Last month, Downtown Music Publishing struck a global music publishing deal with PDU, the record label and publishing company from iconic Italian singer Mina. In August, Downtown partnered with Hook, an AI app backed by Edgar Bronfman Jr’s Waverley Capital.

Recent executive moves across the Downtown group include the promotion of Gareth Mellor to SVP, Global Marketing & Communications last month, the promotion of Renato Vanzella to General Manager of LATAM at FUGA, and that of David Driessen to Chief Commercial Officer at Downtown Music.

Music Business Worldwide