Gareth Mellor promoted to SVP, Global Marketing & Communications at Downtown Music

Downtown Music has promoted Gareth Mellor to SVP, Global Marketing & Communications.

UK-based Mellor will oversee the global marketing and communication efforts across Downtown’s four core divisions: Publishing, Distribution, Artist & Label Services and Royalties & Financial Services.

Downtown says that these divisions collectively serve over 5,000 business clients and reach over 4 million creators & artists in 145 countries.

Mellor will report directly to Chief Commercial Officer of Downtown Music, David Driessen, and CEO of Downtown Music, Pieter van Rijn.

Mellor’s promotion follows the appointment of David Driessen to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Downtown Music where he oversees the group’s global commercial strategy.

The announcement also follows Molly Neuman’s appointment as President of CD Baby in June, after serving as Downtown’s CMO.

All three appointments follow Downtown’s recent completion of its integration strategy which merged CD Baby’s operations into Downtown.

Prior to his promotion in 2023 to Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications for Downtown, Mellor held the role of Global Head of B2B Marketing for Downtown-company and distributor, FUGA, where, after successfully establishing FUGA’s global marketing presence, Mellor expanded the team across Amsterdam, London, and New York.

Mellor has previously held senior roles as Head of UK & Ireland for Believe-owned DIY distributor TuneCore and UK & EU Marketing Director for Kobalt and AWAL.

Mellor recently oversaw the launch of Downtown’s multi-channel, multi-year brand campaign, The Music Industry Lives Here.

The campaign features nearly 100 artists and songwriters — including John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Tori Amos, The Hives, and Yoss Bones — alongside interviews with over 50 clients in a dozen global locations and multiple languages.

Moving forward, Mellor will spearhead Downtown’s global marketing and communications strategy, focusing, according to Downtown, “on elevating the company’s position as a forerunner in innovative technology”.

“Every day presents Downtown with a new opportunity to build a better ecosystem for the creatives and businesses who operate within it and I’m excited to continue elevating their stories alongside our own.” Gareth Mellor, Downtown Music

Gareth Mellor, SVP, Global Marketing & Communications, Downtown Music has said: “Whether working with generational talents like Peso Pluma or ANONHI, leading the industry on Trust & Safety initiatives or creating closely knit partnerships with the music companies of today and tomorrow, Downtown has firmly established itself as the leading voice for the independent music sector.

“Every day presents Downtown with a new opportunity to build a better ecosystem for the creatives and businesses who operate within it and I’m excited to continue elevating their stories alongside our own.”

“Since initially joining FUGA in 2021, Gareth has been an integral part of establishing FUGA’s brand presence and awareness.” David Driessen, Downtown Music

David Driessen, Chief Business Officer of Downtown Music added: “Since initially joining FUGA in 2021, Gareth has been an integral part of establishing FUGA’s brand presence and awareness.

“With a strong understanding of global marketing, he has continued to deliver exceptional results-driven work at Downtown and I look forward to working alongside him in his new role as he continues to elevate and position Downtown’s brand in the global marketplace.”

“Gareth and his efforts have proved that the Downtown story is in safe hands.” Pieter van Rijn, Downtown Music

Pieter van Rijn, CEO of Downtown Music said: ‘’It has been a pivotal year for Downtown, from unifying our core services across Publishing, Distribution, Artist & Label Services and Royalties & Financial Services through to winning industry-leading clients and leading the charge in exciting music markets as Certanejo in Brazil and Música Mexicana – our global brand has never been more exciting.

“Gareth and his efforts have proved that the Downtown story is in safe hands.”Music Business Worldwide